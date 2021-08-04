Catch Jonita Gandhi and Millind Gaba’s dreamy mashup on the sixth episode of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ Mixtape Rewind Season 3, presented by Amazon Prime Music

Abhijit Vaghani blends together two iconic love songs ‘Wada Raha’ and ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Nibhana’

Millind Gaba and Jonita Gandhi along with Abhijit Vaghani are all set to revive the romantic classics ‘Wada Raha’ originally composed by Ram Sampat and ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Nibhana’ composed by Anand Raj Anand on the 3rd season of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ Mixtape Rewind. Presented by Amazon Prime Music, the singers have come together for the first time this season.

The new rendition of Pyar Kiya Toh Nibhana and Wada Raha blended together by Abhijit Vaghani is definitely a treat to your ears as Millind’s energy perfectly complements with Jonita’s calm and soothing voice. Abhijit weaves magic with the sound of violin in a Basso style fused with Carnatic music that perfectly blends into a dreamy mash-up as director Ahmed Khan brings a perfect acoustic mood on set.

Speaking about blending ‘Wada Raha’ and ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Nibhana’ and singing along with Jonita & Milind, music composer Abhijit Vaghani says, “Both the songs have a Latin Bossa Nova vibe and according to their metering of the original songs, I selected these two. We have used a violin in this mixtape which gets played in Carnatic style. I wanted to fuse the Bossa Nova style with the Carnatic violin Indian style of music. I wanted to try Millind’s voice in a different style so I chose him for his mixtape. While Jonita is so versatile that she can adapt to any song and I knew she was the perfect choice for this. And working with them is fun and easy and they both enjoy singing and music a lot. I have a small singing part in this one; Kehta Hai Pal Pal is one of my all-time favourites from that era and I felt it will suit my voice.”

Says Millind Gaba, “I felt so nostalgic while working on these tracks – The melodies and the lyrics are loved and remembered even today and Abhijit Vaghani found the perfect two tracks to blend together. It was great jamming with Jonita Gandhi who is an amazing singer and I hope audiences enjoy our version of these classic love songs.”

Adds Jonita Gandhi, “I always love working on Mixtape because T-Series always puts together an incredible lineup of music, songs, and artists. Abhijit Vaghani is a magician when it comes to mixtape; to blend two songs so seamlessly. Similarly, with this blend of Kehta Hai Pal Pal and Wada Raha, he has made the songs flow so well that it’s hard to imagine one song without the other now. This is my first time working with Millind and he is incredibly talented and a lot of fun to work with. He was very energetic on set and hence it was easy and fun to perform with him. I hope it’s the first of our many collaborations together.”

