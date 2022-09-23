Celebrate This Navratri Season with The Cornitos No Onion No Garlic Range

Navratri celebration is back and we are all geared up to celebrate and engage in the festivities. Cornitos, your absolute companion for all occasions has brought to you the very special No Onion, No Garlic range in the most thrilling and loved products- Nacho Crisps, Seeds, Roasted Almonds, and Cashews. The crunch that can be munched this Navratri is all yours now. Not just this, we have more for you, these products are available in combo packs also, which concludes that you spend less and buy more and have a fun-filled season.

The all-time adored Nacho Crisps is available in the most delicious variants- Sizzlin Jalapeno, Sea Salt, Cheese and Herbs, and Tomato Mexicana. Soothe your tastebuds with these succulent flavors. Get your hands on the Nacho Crisps to satisfy all your cravings. All of these flavors are without onion and garlic, they are also gluten and cholesterol free.

Sow the Seeds of immunity in your diet to stay healthy and charged up throughout. Cornitos is providing a range of seeds which are Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds and Super Seeds. These seeds are beneficial to your health and tasteful at the same time. Roasted Almonds and Cashews which enrich your immunity and can be a savior to your hunger most of the time is also available in this range. These are rich in protein, fiber, and is cholesterol free, and do not include Onion and Garlic.

Cornitos has planned it all and is in action to keep these 9 days sorted and exhilarating for you and your cravings. These products are also available on https://shop.cornitos.in/

Also, a campaign will run on social media #NachoThisNavratri by Cornitos, which will give us the Navratri Vibes.