Celebrity Actor, model Saqib Saleem Qureshi launches #“Aur Azadi magni hai”video campaign on Independence Day

National, 16th August 2020: Freedom can mean many things to different people. Actor, Model Saqib Saleem Qureshi on Saturday launched its #“Aur Azadi magni hai” digital campaign on the occasion of the country’s 74th Independence Day.

#“Aur Azadi mangni hai” the aim of the campaign is to celebrate the concept of a truly free nation by asking a Safer place to live for women, freedom to speak, freedom to ask questions, freedom to love, freedom to think.

With the campaign, Saqib has asked people of India to tell what do they want the freedom of/from and have to urge Indians promise to create a better future for our country.

Saquib has released a small video of Aur Azadi mangni hai on Youtube channel and social media.

Here is the link for#“Aur Azadi magni hai” digital campaign for your reference:

//www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMFQCsymzAk&feature=youtu.be