Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar hints about his acting debut on The Kapil Sharma Show

Television celebrity, Masterchef India judge, author, restaurateur, Chef Ranveer Brar who was one of the guests on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show revealed that he is all set to make his debut as an actor in an upcoming major project. He stated that he will be playing the role of a Chef – the role he essays best in real life as well.

During the conversation with Kapil on the show, Chef Brar shared memories and anecdotes about his inspiration and experiences during his training days. He regaled the hosts and the audience explaining how restaurants describe simple dishes in a decorative, complicated manner to make it sound luxurious and rich.

For instance who could have guessed that ‘Black Lentils simmered overnight in a Rich Silky and Creamy gravy, served with a touch of Fenugreek and home churned Butter’ is our favorite Dal Makhani!!

Archana Puran Singh spoke to the guests about cooking as a profession and mentioned how it’s massive- financially. To which Chef Ranveer quipped – ‘Crores mein Kamaane hain toh, ya toh chef ban jao ya Kapil Sharma ban jao’