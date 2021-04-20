Chaitra Lahari, an annual musical concert started by Dr. Madhusudhan Joshi, Psychiatrist to promote classical music among the general public

Hyderabad.……Chaitra Lahari concert comprising 3 performances held on Sunday night at Ravindra Bharathi.

The program lasted for over 3 hours. Over 150 plus audience glued to their seats interestingly till last. All the artists who performed enthralled the music lovers. .

Guests of Honour for the event were

Shri. Mamidi Harikrishna – Director – Department of Language & Culture was the Chief Guest. Renowned artists Basheer Ahmed Khan and Surendra Bharathi also witnessed the musical program.

The 6th edition of the concert featured three performances.

First event was Yugal Vadan performed by Vijay Panchal (Tabla), Vivek Kayal (Tabla) , Aneesh Bharathi (Tabla) & Vinayak Kayal (Harmonium).

Second performance was by Sukirti Joshi (Hindustani Classical Vocal) accompanied by Srikant Bhatlawande (Tabla) and Deepak Marathe (Harmonium).

Third Performance was a Jugalbandi by Irfan Khan (Sitar) & Peri Thyagaraju (Violin) accompanied by Pavan Kumar on Tabla and Srinivas Rao on Mridangam.

Presented by NGIT in association with Tatvaa Arts “Chaitra Lahari” is one of the annual events organized in Chaitra Month of Hindu Calendar. It was held with strict covid protocols.

Chaitra Lahari is an initiative, started by Dr. Madhusudhan Joshi one of the renowned Psychiatrist based out of Hyderabad in April 2014 to promote classical music in the general public by arranging an annual musical evening with upcoming and established artists for all music lovers and to encourage the talented youngsters from different parts of the Country.