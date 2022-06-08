Chingari and Disney+ Hotstar hosted a special screening of Hotstar’s Specials’ Escaype Live for Chingari creators

India, 8th June, 2022: World’s fastest growing on-chain social app, Chingari powered by $GARI and Disney+ Hotstar collaborated for the recently released Hotstar Special’s ‘Escaype Live’. The story is based on the lives of six individuals who are embarking on a journey to achieve immense social media success through an app called Escaype Live. Chingari and Disney+ Hotstar hosted a special screening for Chingari Creators. The Chingari creators created videos for the show and gave a shout out to their favorite characters from Escaype Live, giving their fans a glimpse into the show.

With content creation being one of the most relevant segments of the media industry in the digital era, Content Creators are ruling the hearts of not just brands, but are also actively stealing the hearts of their audiences across the globe. Perfectly understanding the content creator/ influencers ecosystem in India, show Director Siddharth Kumar Tewary has created a gem for audiences to consume. And just like Escaype Live has been trying to help creators achieve their ambitious goals in reel life, Chingari powered by $GARI has been providing a platform to upcoming creators for them to achieve their goals .

As a part of the association, in addition to the special screening, the app also interviewed three very important characters of the show for their popular segment Chingari GupShupp. Hosted by Simrata Singh, the candid conversations and fun games that were played with actor Jaaved Jaaferi aka Ravi Gupta from Escaype Live, was a treat to watch and was greatly appreciated by audiences on the app and other social media platforms. Interview with Sumedh Mudgalkar aka Darkie was the most loved video on social media and Shweta Tripathi Sharma aka Sunaina from Escaype Live, impressively staying in her character gave great life lessons to our viewers in her entertaining interview. Overall the GupShupp videos garnered over 20M+ views on Chingari app and other platforms.

Mr. Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari App commented, “Disney+ Hotstar is known for their relevant and unique content and they have yet again delivered a gem with Escaype Live. The essence of the series explores the lengths content creators and tech giants are willing to travel to achieve their aspirations. This is where platforms like Chingari come into the picture, we not only provide creators with a platform to make a successful career but also provide them with mental and financial support from the very beginning. Our excellent team of community managers are in constant touch with our creators and help them to grow on the platform by training and grooming them to make entertaining and engaging content, without going into the extreme mode of social media. We are happy of the collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar for Escaype Live and they have been extremely supportive throughout the association ”

