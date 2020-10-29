Chingari has a special surprise this festive season – teams-up with Madhuri Dixit’s online dance academy ‘DanceWith Madhuri’

Chingari, a home-grown, short video sharing app collaborates with Madhuri Dixit-Nene’s online dance platform DanceWithMadhuri. The move comes in time for upcoming festivities, inspiring users to learn and showcase their art with the best choreographers & gurus.

With the growing popularity of short-format video content, Chingari has collaborated with DanceWithMadhuri, providing users with a chance to access dance lessons and latest videos especially by Madhuri Dixit-Nene and dance gurus like Pandit Birju Maharaj, Remo D’sSouza, and Terence Lewis amongst other choreographers.

Chingari app now has its own page for DanceWithMadhuri and along with dance, the users have access to new conversations to stay updated with every video. The pandemic may have restricted everyone to the confines of their home but this festival season Chingari and DanceWithMadhuri will make sure you groove to some old and new tunes with your favourite dancers.

Mr Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Chingari, said, “With the current love and popularity that Chingari was receiving, we realized that we need to do more and open up new experiences for our users. We want to bring your favourite celebrities to your home with exclusive packages and special access to our subscribers.”

Mr. Deepak Salvi, Co-founder and COO – Chingari, stated, “We view music, entertainment and Bollywood in the same lens. Celebrities like Madhuri Dixit-Nene inspire people to explore their creative side and that is what Chingari as an app is trying to promote. While we provide space for people to express their creativity, this collaboration will also give them an opportunity to learn, grow and keep grooving through this period.”

Commenting on the association Dr. Shriram Nene, “Director – RNM Moving Pictures” said, “Dance With Madhuri has classes covering 35 different global dance forms taught by the best choreographers in their respective disciplines. Our vision is to create a global village for culture by democratising learning and providing access to world class gurus. Ultimately, we want to give people a platform to showcase their talent.”