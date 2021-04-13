Chingari ties up with Koinage Records a music label; gets license to use their music on its platform

India: Chingari, Bharat Ka Super Entertainment App & the pioneering indigenous short video app, to make a mark in the world of new age music, has joined hands with Koinage Records, a popular music label from Delhi. Chingari is amongst the most popular entertainment apps in India with a focus on adding value to its users and content creators.

Koinage Records, since its inception, intends to produce multiple genres of music content with a focus on producing music for every genre and age. The Record Label is now all set to dive deep into the world of short video content by making its tracks available to create videos. All the released and upcoming tracks will now be available to Chingari application users to create content over the short video platform.

Koinage Records not only intends to collaborate with known artists from the industry but with independent artists across the country. Since their kickoff in October, they have composed songs with the uncooked, swamped talent to Bollywood singers like Ash King. They have already released 13 tracks and are now set to release many more tracks from different artists in the upcoming months.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramit Bhat, Business Director, Koinage Records said- “We intend to bring forth original content in independent music space by identifying the right talent and provide them an opportunity to showcase their talent at the highest level.”

He further added – “With our collaboration with Chingari which is one of the fastest-growing Indian short video platforms, we feel our vision to bring forth multi-genre music content will get the right and wider audience.”

Chingari Founder, Sumit Ghosh said, “We are thrilled to partner with Koinage Records as our digital partner, we are privileged to be part of their motive to bring forth new age artists and music for every taste. This collaboration further substantiates Chingari to provide that’s in sync with the preference of youth in India. Last week, we happily announced Salman Khan as our official brand ambassador and investor. I hope these high-impact collaborations and campaigns will help us impel more audience.

In the end, he said “Our future outlook is to continue being the most favourable and most preferred platform to connect with brands, artists, production houses, music labels, and online users like never before, and our ethos to reach out to across every state of Bharat”

Talking about the collaboration Deepak Salvi, (Co-founder & COO) Chingari says, “We are happy to announce Koinage as our ally, which intends to produce multi-cultural music records and songs library. This alliance will not only help us to localize content in every language; but, also help us to mutually benefit from each other’s perks that come along with this collaboration.” In the end, he says, “We see this pact as a renaissance to invite our users and audience to be vocal about their own roots and to bring back multicultural music, Independent music in the mainstream media.”