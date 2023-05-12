Chumbak TV promises to be the go-to destination for families seeking quality Hindi entertainment

Shemaroo Entertainment one of India’s leading players in the M&E industry, has launched a new Hindi entertainment channel, “Chumbak TV”. The channel is all set to entertain the youth of India with a promise to offer a light hearted viewing experience with an impressive lineup of international dubbed shows, captivating content from new-age creators, and engaging animation shows. It will strive to be the ultimate source of entertainment for the youth seeking fun and delight.

Chumbak TV aims to provide an entertaining viewing experience which is aptly aligned with its tagline, “मस्त है” capturing the essence of the exciting line-up of shows. The content is designed for the viewers to sit back, unwind and indulge in a joyous viewing experience with their loved ones. The channel’s content slate comprises popular K-dramas like Goblin, engaging content from new-age creators with fan-favorite series like Jungle Book and Vir – The Robot Boy, and many more exciting such shows.

Arghya Chakravarty, COO – Shemaroo, said, “The launch of Chumbak TV is yet another milestone for us as we continue to expand our presence in the B2C space. With the success of our existing channels, we are confident that Chumbak TV will strike a chord with viewers and meet their evolving entertainment needs, thereby establishing itself as a household name. With Chumbak TV, we aim to further strengthen our position in the Indian entertainment industry and continue to be a leader in the market.” Sandeep Gupta, COO – Broadcasting Business, Shemaroo, added, “Chumbak TV is the latest addition to our existing strong portfolio of broadcast channels. We will ensure that our programming will excite and engage with young audiences leaving a lasting impact on their hearts and minds. With the launch of Chumbak TV, our network now offers tailor-made propositions for every member of the family as we are committed to providing our audiences with the best entertainment experience”

Chumbak TV is poised to capture the hearts and minds of the youth with its exciting content and youthful appeal, which will certainly bolster Shemaroo’s existing broadcast offerings. The channel is available on the flagship OTT platform ShemarooME and will soon be available on all major direct-to-home and cable networks, ensuring that viewers across the country can easily access its content. Chumbak TV is committed to engaging with audiences at multiple touchpoints to cement its position as the ultimate destination for audiences looking for entertainment.