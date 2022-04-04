Cineline India launches 9 premium Cinemas across Maharashtra

India, 4th April 2022: Cineline India Ltd, part of Kanakia Group, has re-entered the retail branch of the film industry. They are one of the most renowned real estate players in the MMRDA region and have now forayed back into the movie exhibition business with the launch of their first nine premium cinemas across Maharashtra. MovieMax Cinemas will be commencing soon at Sion, Andheri (E), Goregaon (W), Kandivali (W), Mira Road, and Eternity Mall (Thane), Wonder Mall (Thane), The Zone (Nashik), and Eternity Mall (Nagpur).

The company was present in this business back in 1997 through their brand, Cinemax. Recently the brand was rechristened as MovieMax. The restrictions on theatres during the pandemic led to a striving period for the cinematic industry. However, the post-Covid era has given impetus to a huge demand for the movie exhibition business. The film industry is witnessing a large pipeline of Hollywood, Bollywood, and regional content further strengthening the market. As restrictions have started lifting, the industry is booming with opportunity, and being a visionary and an organized player, Cineline India Ltd decided to tap into this opportunity so as to bring themselves in sync with consumer demand. Cineline India Ltd has further plans to expand pan India.

Commenting on this, Mr. Rasesh Kanakia, Chairman, said “We are thrilled to have launched MovieMax Cinemas are very excited for the commencement of the nine theatres across Maharashtra. We have a very strong history in the movie exhibition industry and are ready to step back into the game as a strong and experienced player. We are committed to giving our audience a premium experience and aim to build our brand as a consumer-oriented service. With a strong foothold in Maharashtra, we will be looking for opportunities to expand pan India as well.”

About Cineline India Ltd:

Cineline India Ltd is engaged in the entertainment business. It is a part of Kanakia Group and has been one of the most prominent entertainment companies in India. Cineline has always believed in changing, transforming, and evolving in the industry. In a fast-evolving world, new opportunities are always emerging on the horizon. As an agile organization, we have always endeavored to advance ahead and optimize opportunities. We are open to change, swiftly reinventing the business model by leveraging legacy strengths and embracing new avenues for growth. By re-entering the Film Exhibition Business, MovieMAX is looking to create a unique, strong consumer-oriented brand and win developers’ confidence to become a preferred operator in India.