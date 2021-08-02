Co- Director of Human, Mozez Singh, showers praises for actor Kirti Kulhari…

Co-Director of the upcoming show, Human, Mozez Singh, is one director who believes in showcasing his admiration for his cast, as is well deserved. As Co-captain of the upcoming show, ‘Human,’ alongside Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Mozez took to his social media to shower praises on Actor Kirti Kulhari.

The appreciation post came via Instagram wherein Mozez stated that, “The most exciting thing about working with any actor is when the actor takes the given part many notches higher, sometimes kicking the ball way out of the park. Your extreme emotional intelligence, your delicate nuances, your willingness to dive into the deep end & your constant refusal in not accepting a take till it was more than superb had both the directors, Vipul Sir and I, in your complete thrall. Thank you for the tremendous experience of working with you Kirti. The shoot is over but the celebrations begin now . Let’s lose ourselves to a cosmic dance ! Let’s fly !”

An overwhelmed Kirti was quick to reply back in comments stating that, “Awwww Mozez this is the sweetest thing a director has done for me.. written an appreciation post … m so touched.. had been waiting to see what you write for me I have learnt so much from the two of u and together, I would like to believe that we have created something special. thank u for being a father to #sairasabharwal and bringing her into this world ..shoot comes to an and celebrations begin see u super soon.. and thank u once again for not just writing the series but also co directing it .”

One thing is for sure, we cannot wait to see Kirti AKA Saira Sabharwal’s character unravel in the upcoming show Human, co directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.