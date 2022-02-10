‘College Canteen’ The Latest Comedy Drama By Rusk Studios, Now Streaming On Binge

x

Rusk Studios, a new age production house and its entertainment vertical, Binge are bringing alive the magic of college days with their latest launch, ‘College Canteen’. Featuring YouTube and Instagram personalities like Kritika Avasthi. The show revolves around relatable college moments like senior versus junior and fresher’s party. The first episode of College Canteen is streaming now on Binge’s YouTube channel.

Check out the first episode of College Canteen here:

Binge’s College Canteen | EP 1 | Senior Se Panga | Kritika, Abhishek, Sourav & Neha| Mini WebSeries

x

After a raging success of their previous student-centric releases, Tuition Ke Baad and School Chale Hum, Binge is back with yet another show portraying the loves and the lives of teenagers. Created by Aakash Kumar and Kshitiz Sudhakar, College Canteen is a story of four teenagers whose paths intertwine creating multiple relatable scenarios. This teenage comedy-drama is directed by Aniruddha Banerjee and written by Shivam Sharma, who also wrote the hit teen romance, ‘Tuition Ke Baad’, by Binge.

College Canteen by Binge features prominent faces like Abhishek Kapoor (Virat), who plays the role of a manipulative group leader. On the other hand, we have Kritika Avasthi playing the role of Vanshika, who is street smart and doesn’t get tricked easily. College Canteen’s cast also includes artists like Sourav Singh, Neha Bharti, Saksham Shukla, Nihal Ahmed, Suraj Bhan, Abhay Anand, and Santana Roach.

x

The light-hearted and relatable moments of the show created avenues for smart brand integrations. Rusk has collaborated with an array of prominent brands like Renee Cosmetics, My Fitness, Newton School and Olymp Trade for College Canteen. The show is slated to release five episodes in the month of February and will feature different brands in respective episodes. The first episode, which is now live on Binge’s YouTube, revolves around a clash between senior versus juniors. The upcoming episodes will tap into the ethos of college moments like the fresher’s party.

Aakash Kumar, Channel Head, Binge, added, “We have been dedicated to creating relatable content for people from all walks of life. College life is a potent sentiment for the youth of India. With College Canteen, we have recreated the wholesome experience of college life. The show provided multiple avenues to lay a smart mix of integrated content. It was a pleasure working with all the brands: Renee Cosmetics, My Fitness, Newton School and Olymp Trade for College Canteen. And we hope to do so for future projects as well.”

Check out the teaser of College Canteen here:

Binge’s College Canteen | Official Teaser | Kritika, Abhishek, Sourav & Neha | Mini Web Series

In the upcoming months, Rusk and Binge will be launching more snackable content and instalments to their flagship show The Sarkari Karyalay, Tuition Ke Baad and School Chale Hum: all centred around the loves and the lives of teenagers.