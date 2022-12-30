Colors and TRESemmé’s association hits a hat-trick on Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai, 30th December 2022: India’s favorite reality show Colors Bigg Boss has come a long way and has become a phenomenon in the television entertainment landscape. The latest season of the hit show, currently in its 16th year, has bagged the No. 1 spot in the non-fiction category. The show has been instrumental in providing an unprecedented dose of glamour and entertaining audience with its engaging content and adding grand new elements year-on-year. Within six weeks of its launch, the show attracted over 127 million viewers on Colors and 600 million views on Voot. Bigg Boss 16 catapulted itself to the pole position in the non-fiction category with a massive reach of 3 billion along with 1 billion views and 97% share of voice on Colors Digital, making it as one of the marquees shows in the Hindi General Entertainment category.

Bigg Boss has become a huge platform for brands to collaborate over the last decade and a half that offers a great canvas for advertisers to connect with their target audience. The sponsorships aim to provide brands with an opportunity to engage and collaborate through various touch points. During the show, the brands will gain prominence and visibility through ad spots, task integrations, the caller of the week segment, special zones, and other peripheral branding opportunities.

The 16th season of Bigg Boss has TRESemmé as the Powered by the sponsor, with its association hitting a hat trick. The brand has been a consistent stand-out in the Bigg Boss house with its Contextual collaboration in the form of hair styling partners in season 14; followed by a life-size mirror in the restroom during Season 15. This year too, audiences are able to witness a unique integration of TRESemmé taking center stage in the BB house.

The ladies inside the BB16 house are invited to “TRESemmé Style Icon” task in which they don varied hairstyles resonating with iconic divas by showcasing diva-esque do’s with TRESemmé products. The ladies also walk the branded TRESemmé ramp and the contestant with the best hairstyle is crowned as TRESemmé Style Icon.

Commenting on the association, Beauty & Wellbeing India Hair Care Head – Ishtpreet Singh said, “Bigg Boss as a property, has become a household name in India. Our continued partnership with Bigg Boss is a testimony to the great success we have achieved together. We are excited to have rekindled our partnership for this season as well. This collaboration has allowed us to maximize our reach not just on TV but also on Digital with Bigg Boss streaming on Voot.

Pavithra KR – Head, Revenue, Colors, Viacom18 says, “Our partnership with TRESemmé has been a long-standing association, as we ensure we deliver value by making it a part of the narrative of the show. TRESemmé Salon or the TRESemmé Vanity Zones are some of the ways the brand has found the most unique and engaging spaces inside the house. This season, we bring the brand’s proposition Salon like Hair, alive through fun tasks like TRESemme Style Icon and TRESemme Salon Night recreating excitement and engagement around the brand through effective storytelling”

The 16th Season of Bigg Boss is focused on offering a robust experience to brand partners through means of Engagement, Excitement & Entertainment. The idea is to assist the brands in creating a powerful and impactful narrative that has the potential to build a lasting connection with the audience through content present in multiple markets cutting across geo-social cross-sections in India.