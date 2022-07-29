Colors Bangla gears up for the World Television Premiere of Badsha – The Don

~ Tune In to Colors Bangla on 31st July at 2 pm and 9.30 pm ~

Mumbai, 29th July, 2022: Colors Bangla gears up to entice its audience with the World Television Premiere of Badsha-The Don Special Partner Dear Lotteries this weekend. With a diversified mix of movies, the channel will air blockbuster movies which one can enjoy with their families sitting at home. Badsha – The Don will air on 31st July at 2 pm and 9.30 pm as part of the World TV Premiere series. The movie is about the story of a boy who always wanted to be a Don from childhood. He reaches London where he befriends a girl named Shreya and he falls in love with her. The film stars superstar Jeet and the beautiful Nusrat Faria.

Released a few years ago, the movie will be aired for the first time on television on Colors Bangla. The film has been directed by ace director and choreographer Baba Yadav. Badsha – The Don is an out and out commercial potboiler with everything on offer — an abundance of action, drama, romance, and comic relief. Badsha leaves home — with just one aim in mind — to become a gangster and be feared by one and all. With Baba Yadav as the director, one can expect some action moves with a lot of adrenaline rush. The beautiful Nusrat Fariya plays the role of Shreya and Shraddha Das plays her friend Priya. Other ensemble includes Biswanath Basu, Rajatava Dutta.

Jeet and Nusrat Faria starrer Badsha- the Don will be aired on Colors Bangla Cinema subsequently on 15th August. The show will be heavily promoted on air and on social media for better reach and engagement.

The background music, melodious songs and captivating cinematography are the icing on the cake. Indulge in a spellbinding experience with the World Television Premiere of Badsha -The Don on 31st July at 2 pm and 9.30 pm only on Colors Bangla.