Colors Bangla launches the story of a girl in search of her ideal mother

The relationship of a mother and child is supposed to be the purest one. A daughter always sees a role model, a friend and a confidant in her mother. But what happens if an eight-year-old child doesn’t have her mother and takes up the responsibility of searching an ideal mother for herself? Bringing forth one such heart-warming story of a mother- daughter relationship, Colors Bangla is all set to present Tumii Je Amar Maa.

Little Aru doesn’t have her mother and tries to find the perfect one which fits her bill like long hair, bright eyes, beautiful smile. The show produced by Acropolis Entertainment will go on air from 6th June every day at 9 pm only on Colors Bangla.

Set against the backdrop of a small township near Kolkata little Aru has everything in life except one, the most important, her mother. The motherless child is pampered by all and she is not used to getting ‘no’ as an answer. But the child has one constant demand that of getting a mother. Her dad Aniruddho Roy Chowdhury played by Suman Dey runs the family business of a hotel chain. A smart and intelligent man he plays the role of both the parents. Aniruddha loves his only daughter and feels helpless that he’s unable to fulfill Aru’s wish of getting a mother. Arohi played by Priya Mondal takes up familial responsibility after the demise of her mother. To support her family, she wants a good job. Life has its own ways of showing us new avenues. Arohi lands up getting the job of a mother to little Aru. Through their encounter, Aru and Arohi come close to each other and they develop a beautiful

bond- a bond which is beyond blood ties. Will Arohi turn out to be a loving and caring mother to Aru? Will she be a mother and a fitting bride for Aniruddha?

Speaking on the launch of the new show,Sagnik Ghosh, Business Head, Colors Bangla said, “Mothers are magicians as they turn pain into hope and tears into laughter. The narrative of the show is very different and is about an unconventional story of a little girl who lacks motherly love, affection and so tries to search for an ideal mother for herself. In this journey, she bonds with a woman who might not be her biological mother but has all the qualities that a child sees in her mother. She responds to her physical and emotional needs. We are sure the girls’ emotional journey will melt hearts and have a universal resonance because of the mother child bonding.”

With an ensemble cast of Suman Dey, Priya Mondal, Mallika, Suchismita, the show is an ode to all the children who miss the motherly love in their life.

The Channel has planned a robust marketing campaign for the launch of the show involving television, radio and print. The channel will also explore high-impact properties in MSO networks as part of their TV plan and activate social media through interest-based targeting, enabling content engagement. There will also be on-ground engagement activities to drive in the show’s key messaging with live audience engagement.

While the bond a mother shares with her child is boundless, the mother-daughter relationship is especially wonderful. To know more aboutlittle Aru’squest for her ideal mother watch Tumii Je Amar Maa starting 6th June everyday at 9 pm.