COLORS Gujarati for the first time brings the most popular shows from its network in your own language

National, 4th Feb,2022: Every kid loves to watch cartoon or their favorite shows after finishing their homework and classes. And in this world, craze for Nicktoons is on another level. Nicktoons are most popular characters and have won the hearts of kids over nation. Colors Gujarati for the first time brings the most popular and loveable nicktoons and kid’s most favorite shows Motu Patlu, Gattu Battu and mythological show Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran in your own language. The shows to be aired from 7th February will have Motu Patlu at 5 pm, Gattu Battu at 5.30 pm and Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran at 6 pm respectively.

Motu Patlu is story of two friends and their daily activities. The show focuses on the two landing themselves in trouble and then being rescued only by sheer luck. Motu Patlu is immensely popular amongst kids from the day it started. Gattu Battu showcases the story of two friends Gattu and Battu who run a detective and security agency and how together they fight against the enemy. In Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran Lord Krishna takes it upon himself to explain texts from the ancient and fabled Srimad Bhagwat with Radha, sacred in Hinduism, which offers mankind profound spiritual knowledge.

Commenting on the same, Vipul Nagar, Business Head Colors Gujarati said, “After the success of our fiction shows we are glad to bring some of the finest properties from our own network in our own language. Kids are a key viewership segment on television, and we hope it will grow stronger in times to come. Both Motu Patlu and Gattu Battu are already popular amongst kids and bringing them along with Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran in our own language will only enhance our commitment towards the Gujarati audience.”

With the beautiful Animations, Graphics and high-quality set design audiences will surely enjoy watching this shows in their own language.

To know more tune into Motu Patlu, Gattu Battu and Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran starting 7th February 5.00pm onwards only on Colors Gujarati!!!