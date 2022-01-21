Colors Gujarati to present a captivating tale through its upcoming show ‘Sorath Ni Mrs. Singham’

National, 21st January 2022: Delivering on its promise to bring engaging and heartwarming entertainment to its viewers, Colors Gujarati is all set to launch a new riveting show – ‘Sorath Ni Mrs. Singham’. Set to premiere today, the show will be a first on Gujarati television to encapsulate a police love story. The fiction show will endow its viewers during primetime programming from Monday to Saturday at 9.00pm only on COLORS Gujarati.

Bringing forth an interesting narrative, the upcoming show is a take on the life of Harshvardhan Rathod a progressive IPS officer, who supports women’s rights and fights against taboos of society against women and Kesar Jadeja a bubbly, live and joyous girl. Based in Sorath a culturally rich and key routed region in Gujarat, Harshvardhan is compelled to marry Kesar an underage girl who believes if someone or something is benefitted out of small lie than there is nothing wrong in it. The intriguing show will capture the journey of a determined wife willing to beat all odds to earn the love of her husband and bring back the honor lost due to their illegal marriage by becoming an IPS officer. Will Kesar be able to find acceptance and win the heart of her husband?

Commenting on the concept of the show, Vipul Nagar, Business Head Colors Gujarati said, "We at Colors Gujarati constantly endeavor to cater innovative and relatable content with an impactful lineup of fiction shows. Through our upcoming show, 'Sorath Ni Mrs. Singham', we are excited to bring a first on Gujarati Television. Engaging in its narration, we are delighted to bring a powerful storyline and a compelling watch to our viewers." Darshil Bhatt, Programming Head, Colors Gujarati said, "An adaptation of our Colors Marathi show, 'Sorath Ni Mrs. Singham' is a beautiful take on how a determined wife is set out to right her wrongs. The show brings together exceptionally strong characters, outstanding chemistry and an extremely interesting storyline. Through our new show we are committed towards bringing various firsts to Gujarati Television and will keep entertaining our audiences in the future. Veteran actress Jaimini Trivedi said, "Sorath Ni Mrs. Singham has inhabited excitement in me after so many years. Comeback on TV couldn't have been better. The team is good and hardworking. They have tremendous dedication and we're together working towards excellence. Colors Gujarati has created great content for Gujarati audience and gained popularity. I'm happy being part of these grand family. Looking forward to Working with this exciting and enthusiastic new team".

To know more tune into “Sorath Ni Mrs. Singham” starting 24th Januart at 9:00 PM every Monday to Saturday only on Colors Gujarati!!