Colors Infinity unlocks boundless innovation with one-of-a-kind reality show The Inventor Challenge, announces the panellists

Starting 27 August, the show will feature experts Dhruv Madhok, Dhruv Bhasin, Sarover Zaidi and Malini Agarwal as panellists, who will guide the inventors and make their ideas come alive

India, 3rd August 2022: Colors Infinity’s one-of-a-kind reality show ‘The Inventor Challenge’ is all set to launch on 27 August. This unique show provides a platform for big ideas. Enterprising inventors will get the opportunity to put forth their proposals and turn them into a prototype before taking them forward. These innovations will come to life under the advice and suggestions of a talented team comprising four panellists and mentors – Vaibhav Chhabra and Anupama Gowda. With their knowledge and experience, the quintet will help inventors to evolve in the show. Launching from 27th August,2022, the show will be aired on Colors Infinity and will stream on The Inventor Challenge YouTube channel.

Esteemed names like Dhruv Madhok and Dhruv Bhasin – co-founders at Arata, a fast-growing internet-driven, personal care brand, Sarover Zaidi a social design practitioner and design thinker and Malini Agarwal – Influencer, TV Host, and Entrepreneur will be seen as panellists of the show.

As the backbone of the show, the panellists will be seen guiding as well as evaluating the inventors. The road to finding the great talent will start with participants from the maker community, discussing their ideas with the panellists, who will select a few promising inventors to move forward in the show. Next, the mentors will help in nurturing the ideas of top two inventors in a live lab location. In the final countdown, both these ideas will be made into reality and be presented to various consumer focus groups. On the basis of which one winner is picked in every episode.

While talking about the show, panellist Dhruv Madhok, co-founder of Arata, says, “I am elated to be a part of this unique show. Surely, we will come across many innovative and different inventors. It will be a tough task for us as panellists to judge and select the best out of them all.”

Dhruv Bhasin, Co-founder of Arata, adds, “A distinctive show like The Inventor Challenge will give a platform to the inventors to share and discuss their individual propositions. The most deserving person will receive the recognition. I look forward to commendable innovative ideas by all the brilliant minds who will be participating in the show.”

Sharing her views, Malini Agrawal, says, “The Inventor Challenge is a show for regular people who have great ideas. This show is providing amazing opportunity for people who are unable to take their unique ideas to a larger audience. I am elated to be a part of a show like this that nurtures and helps talent to bloom.”

Sarover Zaidi, who will be seen as the panellist in the show, shares, “This show will not only give recognition to designers and inventors but is also an opportunity for me to interact with a range of minds and makers. I am thrilled to be a part of the show and look forward to meeting different inventors and helping them turn their ideas into reality, and into something that they can take forward into our society.”

Be a part of this wonderful journey of turning ideas into reality on ‘The Inventor Challenge’, from 27th August 2022 on Colors Infinity and on The Inventor Challenge Youtube channel

· Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CgyXoo5M-aZ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

· YouTube: https://youtu.be/J2Ytysbi-pY