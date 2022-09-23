Colors Kannada launches Hello BIGG BOSS Multiplex innovation for its biggest reality show BIGG BOSS Kannada-9

Bengaluru, 23 September, 2022: In a bid to take the 9th instalment of BIGG BOSS Kannada, the biggest Television spectacle of all time, Colors Kannada is getting one step closer to its audiences with standout marketing innovations and initiatives.

Colors Kannada has adopted the ‘Hello BIGG BOSS Multiplex innovation’, an innovation that aims to convey messaging on BIGG BOSS Kannada in two senses (visual and hearing) to audiences in about 290 screens across the state.

This innovation will involve both voice messaging in BIGG BOSS voice and the host Kiccha Sudeep featuring on screen giving out an experience of the BIGG BOSS house to all its audiences. This unique innovation will enthral theatre audiences across the state from 23 September 2022, a day ahead of the BIGG BOSS Kannada 9 grand premier, to 30th September 2022 for seven days.

In another innovation as part of its marketing strategy on BBK 9, Colors Kannada will also activate Mall promotions at Global malls in Bengaluru where about 2 lakhs plus audiences will watch the livestreaming of BIGG BOSS on September 24th, 2022 where even former contestants from BIGG BOSS Kannada OTT and lead artists from fiction shows of Colors Kannada will join the audiences.

Along with this, Colors Kannada will be reaching out to its audiences through a French Window Ad on BBK9 with Vijaya Karnataka that will engage its readers to guess the fresh contestants participating in the 9th instalment of BIGG BOSS Kannada.

So, get set to be immersed in this entertainment extravaganza with the grand opening of Colors Kannada presents BIGG BOSS Kannada 9, powered by Nippon Paint, Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil, Finolex Pipes; Special partners A23, Levista Instant Coffee, Haier Bottom Mounted Refrigerator and Health Partner Amruth Noni, that will premier at 6 pm on September 24th with daily episodes at 9.30pm only on Colors Kannada and anytime on VOOT and VOOT SELECT.