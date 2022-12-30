Colors Kannada to entertain its audiences with a bunch of new shows in New Year

Mumbai, 30th December 2022: Colors Kannada, keeping its promise to entertain its audience with the tagline of Banna Hosadagide, Bandha Bhigiyagide (A new colour with stronger bonding) is all set to make its bonding with its audiences even stronger than before with a fresh line up of shows. The channel recently announced its upcoming content slate including fiction and non-fiction shows across genres and back-to-back World Television Premieres every week.

The new year will kickstart for the Kannada audience with Colors Kannada airing the blockbuster action movie Bhairagi of Dr. Shivaraj Kumar on January 1st making it the first of WTPs going on air for the year 2023.

Two fiction shows such as Tripura Sundari and Punyavathi will be launching on January 2nd at 9.30 pm and 10 pm respectively and the new season of Gicchi Giligili will be launching on January 14. Tripura Sundari, involving popular talents like Sparsha Rekha, Rohit Srinath of iconic Malgudi Days, Divya Suresh of BIGG BOSS Kannada-8, Abhinav Vishvanathan of Nannarasi Radhe, Ananya Kasaravalli and others based on fantasy will have a stunning visual treat for audiences.

On the other hand, Punyavathi is a family drama focused on bonding between an authoritative father and an ambitious daughter having different takes on the way of leading life.

The line-up of new shows will involve a completely family-entertaining plot that will have its audiences craving for the next episodes. Along with the family drama, the shows will also address various social issues.

Speaking about the projects of 2023, Prashanth Nayak, Vice President, Research, Colors Kannada said, “The Year 2023 is going to be full of exciting projects that will entertain audiences across the categories. We have been working on these projects for many months now and eventually, we have been able to give them the final touch. We are eagerly waiting to launch these shows as we are very confident that they will have our audiences enthralled,” he said.

Audiences can expect the fervor of a new story line up by Colors Kannada starting on December 30th and 31st at 7.30 PM as the power-packed season of BIGG BOSS Kannada-9 will conclude on the same day giving a perfect reason for the audiences to make their New Year party more entertaining.

With Colors Kannada, all set to launch its new content lineup, all ardent fans can keep themselves entertained from the comforts of their homes! So, block your dates with Colors Kannada starting this New Year’s Eve!!