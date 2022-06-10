Colors Tamil adds an unconventional tale of love to its robust lineup with Kanda Naal Mudhal launching on June 13th

Banking on the notion that matches are made in heaven, Colors Tamil, the meaningful entertainment channel, brings to screen Kanda Naal Muthal, a novel love story of two individuals who might be poles apart but come together due to unforeseen circumstances.

Set to premiere on June 13th, every Monday to Friday, at 8:30 PM; the show narrates the life of Kumaran (played by Actor Navin) who crosses paths with Nandhini (Actor Dharshana) and in a cruel twist of fate ends up marrying her, despite being loggerheads with each other. Tune in to Colors Tamil on 13th June 2022, Monday at 8:30 PM, to watch if love blossoms between Kumaran and Nandini or if they continue to despise each other.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajaraman S, Business Head – Colors Tamil said, “Colors Tamil is happy to present Kanda Naal Mudhal, which is rooted in our ethos of showcasing innovative narratives and compelling themes. Kanda Naal Mudhal is unlike any other quintessential show in the Tamil GEC Space. Audiences will get to witness an unusual love story of two individuals who have different ideologies and desires while also getting to watch adorable and unconditional sibling relationships. We are thrilled to add this show to our robust lineup of shows and strengthen our prime-time programming further. I am certain that it will be an absolute treat to watch for the viewers.”

Kanda Naal Mudhal chronicles the life of Kumaran, a constable, and a straightforward man whose entire life revolves around his sister Archana (Actor Rashmitha Roja). Archana, who runs a tiffin centre, wishes to be wed in the same family as her brother. As fate has it, Nakhulan (played by Actor Arun), the son of a rich business tycoon, falls head over heels for her and asks her hand in marriage.

Archana agrees to the marriage on the condition that Kumaran also comes into the same family. Parallelly, Nandhini, Nakhulan’s sister, works in an IT Firm, aspires to move abroad, and marry her love interest. But with destiny having other plans, Kumaran and Nandini get married. How these unique characters who always lock horns, come together, and develop a loving relationship forms the rest of the plot.

Commenting on the occasion, director Radha Krishnan said, “I am delighted to direct Kanda Naal Mudhal. It has an eccentric plotline with significant characters who have their set of dreams and desires. How each of the characters fulfil their dreams while also balancing their relationships is the crux of the story. Furthermore, it was a treat to direct such a terrific ensemble with tremendous acting prowess, with the rustic locations serving as a complement. I am grateful that Colors Tamil has given me the opportunity to be a part of the show where all characters represent an important facet of society.”

Commenting on the launch, Actor Navin said, “I am happy to be associated with Colors Tamil for the second time after Idhayathai Thirudathey. The reason I chose the script for the show is the distinctive storyline and the character itself. It is for the first time that I am essaying the role of the cop and had to work very hard to get to the skin of Kumaran. With all of us having put immense efforts, I am positive that the audiences will truly appreciate the show and make it an astounding success.”

Tune in to Colors Tamil this Monday, June 13th, 2022 at 8:30 pm to watch Kumaran’s unconventional story unfold. Colors Tamil is available on all leading cable networks and DTH platforms – Sun Direct (CH NO 128), Tata Sky (CHN NO 1515), Airtel (CHN NO 763), Dish TV (CHN NO 1808), and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 553). Viewers can also tune in to VOOT any time to see Colors Tamil shows at their convenience.