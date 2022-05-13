Colors Tamil brings Nostalgia to screen with Tamil Classic Serials – Kolangal and Thendral this May 16th

Chennai, 13th May: Reviving the classics that still stands as a symbol of women empowerment with feelings of nostalgia, Colors Tamil, is all set to launch two hit shows – Kolangal and Thendral, starting this May 16th, 2022. Staying true to its proposition of showcasing narratives of powerful facets of women, the channel brings back two iconic shows that hoist narratives of women realising their worth in society. Tune into Colors Tamil starting May 16th, Monday in the afternoon prime time from 1 – 2 PM and 2 – 3 PM, respectively to watch Kolangal and Thendral and re-live the Golden Era.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rajaraman S, Business Head, Colors Tamil, said, “Colors Tamil has always believed in showcasing narratives that revolve around strong female characters and celebrate women and their families. We are extremely elated to bring back two iconic shows on television screens – Kolangal and Thendral. These two shows have always been the all-time favourite of audiences across the state. With it being telecast on our channel, the fanfare will continue, undoubtedly. Furthermore, with most women taking a much-needed break in the noon to engage and entertain themselves, we at Colors Tamil are ecstatic to be offering interesting narratives for them to enjoy during the afternoon prime time. Viewers can gear up for a nostalgic ride in the coming weeks.”

Being the first Tamil soap opera to cross 1000 episodes, Kolangal revolves around the life of Abhinaya (played by Actor Devayani), a hardworking and ambitious woman who faces adversities in her life because of the people around her. Put through a hoard of challenges at every step, owing to the rivalry with her stepbrother Adhitya (played by Actor Ajay Kapoor), Abhinaya struggles to make a place for herself in society. She leads life with strong ideals and stays with her mother, and maternal family. Entangled in a dark past, abusive relationships and business rivalry, how she handles her relationships and reaches great heights forms the rest of the plot. The show stars Devayani, Deepa Venkat, V. Thiruselvam, Ajay Kapoor, Poornima Indrajith in prominent roles. Tune into Colors Tamil to watch Kolangal at 1pm and revisit the phenomenal title track composed by D.Imman.

Starring Actor Shruthi Raj, Actor Deepak , Actor Hemalatha, Actor Suzane George and Actor Sudha Chandran in lead roles, Thendral, on the other hand, places a central focus on the education of women. The plot unfolds around Thulasi (Actor Shruthi Raj) whose sole ambition is to pursue her studies and become an engineer. Having been abandoned by her mother, her family despises her and creates troubles for her at every given instance. Undeterred, Thulasi’s pursues her dreams. Meanwhile, Thamizh (played by Actor Deepak Dinkar) falls for Thulasi and both end up getting married. The rest of the narrative is spun around Thulasi’s trials and tribulations post her marriage and how she spares no effort to achieve her goal.

Commenting on the launch, Actor Devayani said, “ I am elated that Kolangal will soon be retelecast on a popular channel like Colors Tamil. This show is close to my heart since it marked my television debut. Kolangal had set a benchmark to inspire many women to get out of the comfort of their homes and take the reins of the workplace industry, while balancing both their personal and professional responsibilities. With the show coming back to screen, I am certain it will continue to motivate many more women to be brave and take charge of accomplishing their dreams.”

Adding to the same, Actor Deepak Dinkar said, “Thendral marked my acting debut and it is owing to this show that I have reached great heights in the Tamil GEC space. I am happy that it is being re-telecast on Colors Tamil. The show in my opinion was the first youthful drama to have aired among the Tamil audience and showcased the importance of education in women, which still many parts of the country need more awareness about. Hence, I am confident that this show will continue to rule the hearts of the audiences whilst encouraging viewers to be empowered.”

Tune into Colors Tamil from Monday, May 16th onwards, starting 1pm to relive the nostalgia with Kolangal and Thendral. Colors Tamil is available on all leading cable networks and DTH platforms ¬ Sun Direct (CH NO 128), Tata Sky (CHN NO 1515), Airtel (CHN NO 763), Dish TV (CHN NO 1808) and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 553).