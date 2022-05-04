Colors Tamil celebrates May Day with a lineup of insightful shows

Mumbai, May, 2022: Colors Tamil has curated an interesting line up of shows on the occasion of International Workers Day (also known as May Day). The channel will host a Sirappu Pattimandram powered by Market of India and Cardia Advanced Nazha Ennai at 09:00 am followed by the World Television Premiere of “Writer”, a nail-biting thriller directed by debutant director Franklin Jacob at 4:30 pm with Eldia Thuya Thenga Ennai and Lalitha Jewellery as Special Partners and Pottiku Potti – May Day Special at 8:00 pm. Tune into Colors Tamil, this Sunday 1st May starting 9 am to celebrate the contributions of workers.

Kickstart the day with Sirappu Pattimandaram, an engrossing debate show that will raise questions on which gender is socially more responsible ¬ men or women ¬ moderated by renowned orator Sivakasi Ramachandran. Orator Palani, Actor-writer Rajmohan, Orator Kalpakkam Revathi, Orator Navajothi, Orator Ezhilarasi,and Orator Kalpana Darmendara will pit against each other, striving to reach a conclusion.

Furthermore, the movie “Writer” (presented by the accomplished Director Pa.Ranjith) stars renowned South Indian actor Samuthirakani, Harikrishnan and Ineya in lead roles while Govind Vasantha’s music powerfully elevates the script. Taking the audience through an immersive experience, the protagonist, Thangaraj (Actor Samuthirakani), a writer in a police station, who has his own moral balance, falls into an illegal custody.

Things take a turn for the worse when Devakumar (Actor Hari Krishnan) gets caught in a complex situation as a casteist Deputy Commissioner pulls unnecessary strings to defend himself, leading to the arrest of Devakumar. The movie takes the audience back in time, projecting the flashback of the oppressed who voice out the injustices in the society and hierarchical systems, taking the audiences this weekend on an emotional roller-coaster.

Followed by the movie Writer, Potikku Potti – a May Day Special ¬ will feature a special segment in which auto-driver Raji Ashok, delivery woman Antony Bavan and Doctor Munaivar Gomathi will be felicitated for their service to the community.

Antony Bavan, who works as a delivery agent, earned praise from her company for not shirking from her duties even at the height of the Coronavirus Pandemic. She even continued to deliver packages when the entire city was flooded during the heavy rains in the month of November.

Raji Ashok, an auto-driver, had caught the attention of the state by offering free rides to needy people, right from those who need to get to the hospital to school kids who can’t afford to pay for a taxi or an auto. She also provides free education to 11 orphan kids even though she himself doesn’t earn a lot.

Dr Munaivar Gomathi does free eye check-up camps in different villages and also hands out spectacles for free, becoming a messiah for many.

Commenting on the occasion, renowned orator Sivakasi Ramachandran said, “Festivals and special days in Tamil Nadu include one celebratory aspect that is unique to the state ¬ Pattimandrams. I am glad to be moderating Sirappu Pattimandram for the first time on Colors Tamil. It is high time that we were discussing a topic like this and understand how we perceive gender roles in the society, especially with the transforming norms in the society.” Producer Pa. Ranjith said, “I am glad to have produced the film, considering the societal purpose it conveys. This film will always hold a special place in my heart. I’m looking forward to its television premiere on Namma Colors Tamil Channel since it will reach a wider audience and allow people to watch it in the comfort of their homes, as part of this May Day Special. Further, I decided on producing Writer because it showcases the issues of the common man. The film depicts the society’s flaws and how they affect the lives of ordinary people. I am confident that the audience will appreciate this film.” Commenting on the May Day Specials, Mr Rajaraman S, Business Head, Colors Tamil, said, “Colors Tamil has emerged as a strong voice for empowerment of women and on the occasion of May Day, we resolve our pledge to celebrate the accomplishments of women from various walks of life. Our special line up of shows on May Day will provide meaningful content to the Tamil viewers across the world.”

