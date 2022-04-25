Colors Tamil honours the Women of Thoothukudi with Mangayir Thiruvizha 2022

Thoothukudi, 25th April 2022: Augmenting the success at Erode and Tirunelveli, Colors Tamil, celebrated women are stalwarts in their field of expertise, on, 24th April, Sunday, at V. O. Chidambaram College Thoothukudi as part of the Mangayir Thiruvizha 2022. Honourable Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi Dr. L. Balaji Sarvanan graced the occasion with his presence as the chief guest.

Kickstarting the event with a motivational talk, Dr Flora Nelson M.D.R.D Professor & HOD of Radio diagnosis addressed the gathering on the nuances of physical, mental and social well-being. Further to this, the grand Mangayir Thiruvizha 2022 also witnessed a one-of-a-kind Zumba dance session hosted by popular trainer from the city, Dr. Chandrika Vincent, promoting health and fitness among women, thereby encouraging the audiences to make informed lifestyle choices.

In the evening session, the event also witnessed the presence of Ms. Sornalatha Sankarananayanan, Advocate,Social Activist, Movtivational Speaker and Founder of SPARK along with Dr C Veera Babu, Principal, V O Chithambaram College (FAMA ASIA-GCC awardee for excellence & leadership in Education)

The occasion witnessed Actor Neepa as the emcee, engaging with the crowd while also inviting several prominent artists from Colors Tamil namely- Actor Nakshathra, Actor Nanjil Vijayan, Actor Reshma Actor Madan, Actor Vishnu Vijay and Actor Sarath. The channel honoured women for their contributions to society by bestowing a distinguished award to nominees. The event furthermore focused on activities like dance performances, singing, and henna art.

Commenting on the occasion, Superintendent of Police, Dr. L.Balaji Sarvanan said, “I am honoured to be a part of such a renowned occasion. It’s exciting and uplifting to see different women with distinct personalities and achievements in various industries. Women are often not treated as equals in society but in all honesty, women are indeed equal to men and their capacity to uphold things is far superior. Women need to stand up and face society without fear to make their much-deserved place, making their families and the country proud. The government is also ready to support women with apps like Kaaval Udhaivi that records calls and location in the control room and lets the nearby patrol access you. There are furthermore several helplines including- Medical Advice and Anti Suicidal (104),Maternity Child Welfare (102), Cyber Financial Fraud (1930).I want to see more women participate in this great initiative. I’m also pleased to be associated with a well-known channel like Colors Tamil, which provides a platform for a diverse range of exceptional individuals to come out and demonstrate their abilities.”

Adding to this, Dr Flora Nelson M.D.R.D Professor & HOD of Radio diagnosis, said, “It is an honour for me to be among these remarkable women who have made a difference in society through their service. I’m confident these women will inspire many other women out there. I’m also glad that Colors Tamil has brought a one-of-a-kind project to the table to give women a voice and help them feel valued.”

Commenting on the occasion, Rajaraman. S, Colors Tamil, Business Head said, “We are extremely happy that our Mangayir Thiruvizha 2022 at Thoothukudi received an overwhelming response from women across the city. We are privileged to identify successful women across cities and recognise them. We will extend this initiative across Tamil Nadu in regions like Trichy, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Madurai, and Tuticorin soon whilst recognizing those who have brought in a positive change in society. With this initiative, our channel aims to embrace the spirit of womanhood and rejoice their achievements as well.”