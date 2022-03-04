Colors Tamil launches brand new fiction show – Idhu Solla Marandha Kadhai

National, 4th March 2022: Colors Tamil, the fastest-growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, brings to your screens a thought-provoking tale about a single mother’s fight for justice through its brand-new fiction show, Idhu Solla Marandha Kadhai. Premiering on 7th March 2022, Monday, it will be telecast every Monday to Saturday at 9:00 PM.

The show gives you glimpses into the life of Sadhana (essayed by Rachita Mahalakshmi), a young widow with two children, battling to defend her late husband’s innocence in a case that had tarnished his reputation. Arjun (essayed by Vishnu), an honest journalist who is investigating the case, unwittingly becomes her ally in her fight. Despite their personalities being poles apart, Arjun and Sadhana’s fates get intertwined. Will Sadhana manage to provide for her children while trying to prove her late husband’s innocence? Will she end up getting another chance to start her life afresh?

Commenting on the launch, Mr Rajaraman S, Business Head, Colors Tamil, said, “Following the successful launch of Valli Thirumanam and Namma Madurai Sisters, we are elated to introduce yet another differentiated fiction show – Idhu Solla Marandha Kadhai during our prime time. The notion behind the show is to bring to light the trials and tribulations of certain sections of women that are less talked about. Personifying women empowerment in a true sense, Idhu Solla Marandha Kadhai strives to portray the life of a single mother who is all set to regain all that she has lost and gives herself a new chance. Displaying courage, vigor and independence, we are positive that this show will leave lingering thoughts with the audiences.” Director Anand Babu said, “I am delighted to helm Idhu Solla Marandha Kadhai, which highlights a strong facet of women by showcasing a character who will go to any lengths to protect her family. We often forget the ordeals and challenges faced by many women. With this show, we are attempting to highlight the fact that a vulnerable woman can be courageous too. I am grateful towards Colors Tamil for this opportunity.” Adding to this, Actor Rachitha Mahalakshmi said, “I am ecstatic to play Sadhana, who is smart, brave, just and warm-hearted. Unafraid to speak her mind, she never loses hope despite the challenges she faces in terms of her family or the society in general. With Idhu Solla Marandha Kadhai, we strive to showcase that every woman has the right to make a choice for herself, even if it ends up defying social norms.” Actor Vishnu said, “It is for the first time that I will be portraying a journalist who has staunch morals and principles. It is the honesty and desire for truth that sets Arjun apart from all the characters I have played in my previous projects. Hence, I am thrilled to be a part of Idhu Solla Marandha Kadhai and I am certain that the audiences will appreciate the efforts of each and every character in the show.”

Following up on the initial hard-hitting promo which mirrored the society’s perspective towards single mother, Colors Tamil launched an intriguing follow up promo, introducing two young characters Adithya (essayed by Satvik) and Akshara (essayed by Arshita) who introduce the characters in the show and present their unique innocuous perspective on the happenings in their family.

Tune in to Colors Tamil this Monday, March 7th, 2022, at 9:00 PM, to watch Sadhana’s unconventional story. Colors Tamil is available on all leading cable networks and DTH platforms – Sun Direct (CH NO 128), Tata Sky (CHN NO 1515), Airtel (CHN NO 763), Dish TV (CHN NO 1808), and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 553). Viewers can also tune in to VOOT any time to see Colors Tamil shows at their convenience.