Colors Tamil launches Manthira Punnaghai, A brand-new fiction show starting August 1st

Mumbai, 29th July 2022: Bringing to screens a wild game of chess, leaving the audiences to wonder who’s the pawn in game, Colors Tamil, a meaningful entertainment channel, is all set to launch its brand-new fiction show, Manthira Punnaghai. Premiering on August 1st, Monday at 9:30 pm, the show traverses around Gayathri (played by Actor Mersheena Neenu), Kathir (played by Actor Hussain Ahmed Khan) and Guru Vikram, (played by Actor Niyaz Khan) whose lives get tangled with each other under mysterious circumstances. Tune into Colors Tamil, this August 1st, Monday at 9:30 pm to witness romance, conflicts and betrayals, all under one roof.

Manthira Punnaghai chronicles the protagonist Gayathri, a smart and charming woman who embarks on a quest to find her sister (Actor Nayana Raj) who disappears into thin air. Parallely, she falls in love with Kathir, a police officer whose only aim in life is to put Guru Vikram, a mafia kingpin, behind bars. Unveiling a saga of love and deceit, Manthira Punnaghai will entice audiences to enter a world of smoke and mirrors, leaving them with a lingering thought at every given instance.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajaraman. S, Business Head, Colors Tamil, said, “In order to encourage our ethos of bringing new concepts to the forefront, we are pleased to add Manthira Punnaghai to our plethora of fiction line-ups. This is our first attempt to bring a finite fiction programme in the romantic-crime thriller genre. Manthira Punnghai is a remarkable synthesis of romance, crime, and whodunnit drama with interesting characters who have multifaceted identities. I am definitive that this will keep the audiences hooked even further to our prime-time slot. ” Commenting on the occasion, Director E. Vikkiramathithan M.A. D.F.Tech., said, “The show revolves around the tale of a woman and how she overcomes all odds to find her missing sister whilst falling under heaps of pretence and treachery. The characterization in this show is exceptional, and the compelling story will keep viewers interested until the very end of each episode. The entire process has been an enriching experience for us, and I have no qualms that people will enjoy the outcomes when they see the show on television.” Adding to this, Actor Mersheena Neenu said, “I am happy to be playing Gayathri, a smart and strong headed woman who knows her way out of every situation and never bends in the face of hurdles. I’m delighted to be playing Gayathri, a clever and tenacious woman who always knows how to get out of a pickle and stands strong in the face of every situation. As a character, Gayathri represents every woman who upholds her morals and beliefs, while also being clever to tackle people and circumstances. Her undying love for her sister and the male protagonist will definitely resonate with the audiences. Additionally, this is my first time working with Colors Tamil, and I’m excited to be a part of such an interesting project.”

Tune into Colors Tamil every Monday to Friday starting this August 1st at 9:30PM to unravel secrets behind locked doors. Colors Tamil is available on all leading cable networks and DTH platforms – Sun Direct (CH NO 128), Tata Sky (CHN NO 1515), Airtel (CHN NO 763), Dish TV (CHN NO 1808), and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 553). Viewers can also tune in to VOOT any time to see Colors Tamil shows at their convenience.