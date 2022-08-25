Colors Tamil presents Dulquer Salman-starrer Hey Sinamika this Sunday

Chennai, August 2022: Colors Tamil, a meaningful entertainment channel, is excited to bring the World Television Premiere of Hey Sinamika, starring Dulquer Salman, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal, this Sunday, 28th August, at 2 PM. The light-hearted romantic comedy revolves around a wife who is tired of her husband’s overbearing affection and tries to find ways to get away from him. Tune in to Colors Tamil to see if she is able to banish her husband or if love finds a way to reconnect the two once again.

Directed by choreographer turned director Brinda, the film also features Nakshatra Nagesh, Actor Yogi Babu and stand-up comic Abhishek Kumar in supporting roles. With melodious and soul-soothing music composed by Govind Vasantha, Hey Sinamika penned by Madhan Karky, will be worth a watch this weekend.

Traversing the life of Mouna (played by Aditi Rao Hydari) who falls head over heels in love with Yazhan (Dulquer Salman), the film focuses on the two years after their marriage, where Mouna is tired of Yazhan’s excessively doting nature. She decides to take up a project in Pondicherry to get away from him for a year. But her efforts fail as Yazhan turns up there as well. Running out of ways to get rid of him, she ends up meeting Mazharvizhi (played by Kajal Aggarwal) and schemes with her to make Yazhan fall in love with the latter, setting up the grounds for a divorce. Is this the end for Mouna and Yazhan? Or does he end up falling for Mazharvizhi?

Commenting on the WTP, director Brinda said, “I am extremely thrilled that my debut film Hey Sinamika is set for a World Television Premiere on Colors Tamil, with whom I have been associated for the longest time. It feels like a homecoming. The title of the film is a tribute to my guru Mani Ratnam’s film Oh Kadhal Kanmani and it sums up the plot perfectly. All of us had tirelessly worked for the film to make it an entertaining watch and I am positive that it will garner equal love and appreciation on the small screens too, like it had in theatres. Families, especially new couples, will relate to the film.” Building on the same theme, Dulquer Salman commented, “Hey Sinamika is one of the films that will always remain close to my heart since director Brinda chose me to be a part of her debut film. I have played light-hearted characters in my previous projects too, but to play an excessively doting husband without becoming extremely annoying for the audiences was a tough job. I had to strike a balance between being naive while being slightly irritating. I owe this to director Brinda for moulding my character and my co-actors Aditi and Kajal for supporting Yazhan equally. With the World Television Premiere, I am sure that viewers are going to experience loads of fun and sentiments, this weekend.”

Relax on your sofas and get hooked to your television screens while discovering who among Yazhan, Mouna and Mazharvizhi gets to have their happy ending on Sunday, 28th August, at 2PM.

Colors Tamil is available on all leading cable networks and DTH platforms – Sun Direct (CH NO 128), Tata Sky (CHN NO 1515), Airtel (CHN NO 763), Dish TV (CHN NO 1808) and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 553).