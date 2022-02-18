Colors Tamil presents the World Television Premiere of Thalli Pogathey this Sunday

National, 18th February 2022: Colors Tamil, the fastest-growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, brings to you an enthralling romcom this weekend with the World Television Premiere of Thalli Pogathey as part of its Sunday Cine Jumbo with Indulekha Bringha Oil as special partner. Tune in to Colors Tamil this Sunday, 20th February, at 4PM and 7PM, for a tale of passionate love that will leave you teary-eyed.

Directed by R Kannan, Thalli Pogathey stars Atharvaa, Anupama Parameswaran and Amitash Pradhan in the lead roles and Aadukalam Naren, Kaali Venkat, Jagan, Vidyullekha Raman and RS Shivaji in supporting roles.

Exploring a unique premise in a modern-day relationship, the film showcases how equations change between a loving husband and wife when a former lover enters their lives. Relying on light-hearted comedy that will leave the audiences with a smile, the narrative revolves around Karthik (Atharvaa), Pallavi (Anupama Parameswaran) and Arun (Amitash Pradhan). Pallavi marries Arun and emigrates to France when Karthik declines her proposal to elope. Karthik, who is still in love with Pallavi, returns to France a year later with the hopes of reuniting with her. Will Pallavi reciprocate Karthik’s love or stay true to Arun forms the rest of the story.

Commenting on the premiere, Director Kannan said, "I am ecstatic that this highly anticipated film is going to air on a popular channel like Colors Tamil. We tried to take a different route to romance with Thalli Pogathey. Everyone in the team has put in immense efforts and I am sure that audiences will like our approach." Adding to this, Actor Atharvaa said, "The film is special to me as I get to showcase different shades of my personality in this character. Audiences will like it too as it is engaging and funny at the same time. Colors Tamil viewers are in for a treat this Sunday."

The background music, melodious songs and captivating cinematography are the icing on the cake. Tune in to Colors Tamil on Sunday, February 20th, at 4PM and 7PM, to watch the unconventional tale of love and endearment unfold. Colors Tamil is available on all leading cable networks and DTH platforms – Sun Direct (CH NO 128), Tata Sky (CHN NO 1515), Airtel (CHN NO 763), Dish TV (CHN NO 1808), and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 553).