Colors Tamil presents World Television Premiere of thriller Naduvan

National, 10th February 2022: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC in Tamil Nadu, presents the World Television Premiere of ‘Naduvan’, an action thriller that explores love, fear, betrayal, and revenge in a gripping narrative. Tune in to Colors Tamil, this Sunday, 13th February 2022, at 7 PM to witness a film that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

Naduvan marks Sharran Kumar’s first feature film as a director. Starring South India’s heartthrob Bharath and Aparna Vinod in the lead, it also has Gokul Anand and Aruvi Bala playing key roles.

The plot revolves around Karthik (played by Actor Bharath), the owner of a tea factory in Kodaikanal. He prioritizes work over his wife Madhu (played by Aparna Vinod), leaving her often disappointed with her married life.

Guru (played by Aruvi Bala), a fresh recruit in the factory, witnesses Madhu having an illicit affair with Shiva (played by Gokul Anand) while running an errand for Karthik. Does Karthik discover his wife’s betrayal or does the story take some other sinister turn? Watch the film to see how the story unfolds.

Commenting on the WTP, Actor Bharath said, "I am excited to have Naduvan release on a prominent channel like Colors Tamil. The film mixes the two meta genres of romance and thrillers in an interesting manner. I can assure the audiences an action-packed weekend, with love at the core of the movie." Similarly, actor-turned-director Sharran Kumar said, "I have worked for nearly a year and a half for this film. As I make my debut as a director, Naduvan will always remain close to my heart. It is my dream project and I think viewers will love it."

Get ready to experience a gripping movie by tuning in to Colors Tamil at 7pm, on Sunday, February 13th, 2022. The channel is available on all leading cable networks and DTH platforms – Sun Direct (CH NO 128), Tata Sky (CHN NO 1515), Airtel (CHN NO 763), Dish TV (CHN NO 1808) and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 553).