Colors Tamil spruces its prime-time line-up with an intriguing new tale of resilience; Launches new fiction show Namma Madurai Sisters

National, 16th February 2022: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing Tamil GEC, today announced the launch of its brand-new fiction show Namma Madurai Sisters, to be aired every Monday to Saturday at 7:00 PM, from February 21, 2022. Powered by Aroma Agmark Ghee, with Prithvi Inner Wears as special partners, the show starring Actor Chaya Singh alongside an ensemble cast will bring to your screens a new-age tale of sisterhood that is filled with intense emotions and intriguing plotlines.

Set in the backdrop of Madurai, Namma Madurai Sisters revolves around the life of four sisters, each with distinctive characteristics. Packed with action, drama and love, the show narrates the life of Indrani (essayed by Actor Chaya Singh), who is laden with family responsibilities at a young age after they lose their parents.

In her pursuit to avenge the death of her parents and to protect her sisters, Indrani grows from a young, naïve town belle to a resilient woman. The story also captures the journey of the three younger sisters, Meghala (Actor Sunitha), Bhuvana (Sankavi), and Kavya (Ira Agarwal) in an engrossing plotline. Popular television Actor Deepak Kumar plays the male protagonist opposite Actor Ira Agarwal.

The show also explores notions of familial rivalry between the sisters and their uncle Rajamanickam (played by Parthan) who attempts to wreak havoc in their lives at every opportunity.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajaraman S, Business Head – Colors Tamil, said, “Colors Tamil has evolved into everybody’s preferred destination for entertainment. Our fiction shows are inspired by real life women who have broken barriers and have really pushed the bar. Namma Madurai Sisters is yet another tale of such resilience and it is truly a bold attempt to showcase and celebrate the spirit of sisterhood. We are confident that this show will become an instant favourite among the audience.” x Commenting on the show, Raja Dhanush, Director, said, “The writing for this show is extremely strong in terms of characterization. The engaging screenplay is sure to leave audiences hooked with every episode. Our experience during the shooting has been enriching and we are confident that the audiences will enjoy our narrative through the eyes of our protagonists.” Adding to this, Actor Chaya Singh, said, “Men are usually the heads of the family. My character in Namma Madurai Sisters strives to showcase that woman are equally capable of binding families together and leading the way for future generations. This character is very distinct from my other projects as it presents a different facet of women.”

Symbolizing intelligence and highlighting the bravery of the four sisters, the show is conceptualized from the roots of the traditional South Indian – Aadu Puli Aattam, an asymmetrical game of goats and tigers where the tigers ‘hunt’ the goats while the goats attempt to thwart the tigers. In line with this, Namma Madurai Sisters strives to showcase an allegory of vengeance and familial rivalry hidden amidst love and endearment.

Colors Tamil has employed 360-degree innovative campaigns as a cohesive platform across TV, print, OOH, digital and other mediums as well.

Tune in to Colors Tamil on Monday, February 21st, 2022, at 7PM, to watch the unconventional story of Indrani and sisters unfold.