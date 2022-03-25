Colors Tamil to premiere brand-new fiction show Meera, a mature love story.

National, 25th March 2022: Colors Tamil, the fastest-growing GEC in Tamil Nadu is all set to premiere Meera, a bold new love story, on March 28, 2022 at 9.30 PM. Inspired by the epic love and devotion of legendary poet-saint Mirabai’s for Lord Krishna, the modern-day tale too shows Meera disregarding all social norms and familial compulsions to carve a special place for herself.

Featuring the ever-charming Actor Khushbu as Meera and Actor Suresh Chandra Menon as Krishna, the show will be aired every Monday to Saturday.

Commenting on the launch, Rajaraman S, Business Head, Colors Tamil, said, “We have always strived to create unique narratives that resonate with our audiences and present a fresh and positive perspective towards managing the issues that confront us. Our new offering is in line with our endeavours to showcase women characters that embody empowerment and emancipation. Meera will redefine feminism in terms of equity, self-worth, and self-reliance.”

Set in an urban world, Meera, directed by Jawahar and screenplay by Devi Bala, portrays the essence of a woman discovering her self-worth as she goes through trials and tribulations in her life. The show’s narrative revolves around a middle-aged couple Meera (essayed by Actor Khushbu) and Krishna (essayed by Actor Suresh Chandra Menon) who rekindle their forgotten love and relationship after 16 years of separation.

Meera is a middle aged gynaecologist who leads a simple but elegant life with her mother and daughter Adhira (played by Akshara). Straightforward in her demeanour, she never misses an opportunity to stand up for what is right and speak her mind, besides being steadfast in her morals and principles.Krishna, on the other hand, is a cardiologist who is mentally strong but is not afraid to show his vulnerable side. He pretends to have moved on in life but still yearns for Meera.

The show also features Actor Pooja Lokesh (Anjali), Actor Shalini (Jothi), Actor Shanthi Williams (Janaki- Meera’s mother), Actor Sai Krishna (Ajay) and Actor Pasi Sathya (Annam-the Chief Nurse) in supporting roles.

Sharing his thoughts on the show, director Jawahar said, “I am delighted to helm Meera, especially with a phenomenal Actor like Khushbu in the lead. The rest of the cast is also supremely talented. Further, executing the story written by Khushbu is a joy altogether. With Meera, we are attempting to showcase a powerful facet of a woman who is bold, courageous and chooses her self-respect over everything else. The idea is to create a positive influence on audiences and to encourage women to value themselves and prioritize their dreams and aspirations. I am grateful to Colors Tamil for providing me such a wonderful opportunity again after a huge success of Thirumanam.” Commenting on her role, Actor Khushbu said, “I am ecstatic about the show as I not only play the lead role but have also conceptualized the story. It places a lot more responsibility on me. This is one of my dream projects. I have always wanted to build a narrative around a strong, independent, and self-reliant woman for a Tamil GEC. I am glad that I got the opportunity to do so with Meera. I am positive that the audiences will relate to the character and will be equally inspired.” Adding to this, Actor Suresh Chandra Menon said, “I am thrilled to play the lead after such a long time, especially in a story that has well-defined characters that play their age while displaying women in such a strong manner. Further, I am honoured to share the space with a talented actor like Khushbu. I am sure that the show will make a place for itself in the hearts and minds of viewers.”

Tune in to Colors Tamil this Monday, March 28th, 2022 at 9:30 PM, to watch a romance that is out of the ordinary with a woman torn between her self-esteem and the love of her life. Colors Tamil is available on all leading cable networks and DTH platforms – Sun Direct (CH NO 128), Tata Sky (CHN NO 1515), Airtel (CHN NO 763), Dish TV (CHN NO 1808), and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 553). Viewers can also tune in to VOOT any time to see Colors Tamil shows at their convenience.