Comedy play ‘Baasira Maata ki Jay’ leaves Army veterans in splits

Hyderabad, March 28th, 2022: ROADWAYZ Theatre & Street Plays, commemorated World Theatre Day by hosting a forty minutes Hindi Comedy play, Baasira Maata ki Jay, for Army veterans and their families, at GHI, Sector A, AWHO Colony, Secunderabad, today. The hilarious show written and directed by Capt. Ahmed, left the audience in splits. ROADWAYZ is beginning its post-Covid theatre journey by dedicating the first show to the Army Veterans, as a tribute to their valour and selfless sacrifices for the nation.

Capt. Ahmed, a keen observer of our traditions and culture, had opportunities to watch many regional practices from close quarters during his stint with Army. Several lesser-known practices raised his inquisitiveness to explore further and many turned out amusing. One such was the practice of Indian Homemakers, to experiment with the leftover food and make them palatable in different avatars. This became compulsive as our culture doesn’t permit wastage of anything and wastage of food of all was considered sacrilegious.

Women of a generation earlier had the housemaid willingly accepting the leftovers, but modern version housemaids are averse to leftovers. This forces the leading lady of the play – Shrimatee ji, adopt some jugaad and re-serve the food to the family…, and in the process she earns the moniker of Baasira Maata. Capt. Ahmed portrays the entire sequence in the most hilarious way. The men of the family become situational-silent victims of this experimentation. A series of verbal tiffs annoys the lady and the men are forced to succumb and try and keep the lady of the house, happy. All these sequences lead to loud outbursts of laughter among the audience, while they relive their own experiences. The show interspersed with old romantic Hindi melodies being sung by the lead roles as part of the play made it lively with the audience in the packed hall crooning along with the cast. The cast included Capt. Ahmed as Sharma’ji, had amazing body language & dialog delivery. Seema Khan as Shrimatee ji was at her best, especially pointing spatula in her hand at her petrified husband while conveying her points in a telling manner, amused the audience. Sai Sandeep and Maqsood played their roles to the hilt as younger siblings of Sharma ji. Abbas and Karamjeet Kaur supported well in the backstage.

ROADWAYZ took the theatre experience to the doorsteps of the audience comprising of Army veterans, by hosting at AWHO colony, considering its difficult for senior citizens to travel to distant venues late evenings and experience theatre.