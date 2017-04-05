Mumbai: Crocs, the global footwear brand associated with one of India’s leading designer Sourabh Kant Shrivastava who has designed his new collection inspired by the movie “ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion”. The collection will be showcased through a fashion event, organized by Bollywoo.ooo, an online portal that curates movie-inspired apparels and accessories, in Mumbai on 7th April 2017 with Bollywood celebrities Tamannaah Bhatia and Rana Daggubati walking the ramp for Sourabh Kant.

The collection is inspired from the drama and grandeur that Baahubali has which further translates into a collection which is all Black and Gold. On one hand, ‘Black’ contributes to the mystery and makes the collection look more dramatic, while on the other hand, the ‘Gold Embellishments’accentuates the royalty in Baahubali 2. Speaking about his collection,

Mr. Sourabh Shrivastava says,” I have done clothes which have embroidery and appliqué in leather and zari fabric. The jewelry is a modern take on traditional styles which is used in the movie”.

The collection will be showcased in association with Crocs where the models will walk the ramp wearing Crocs’ camp and promoting their new campaign “Come As You Are” which encourages people to celebrate the uniqueness in them. The collection is being promoted by Drew Barrymore and John Cena.

On the association, Deepak Chhabra, M.D., Crocs India said, “We are thrilled to associate with Sourabh Kant to showcase Crocs through his unique collection. His collection is an incredible assortment of what royalty and elegance together looks like. This is a perfect platform to bring about a change in how Crocs is perceived.”

The event will be set up with a forest theme to create the ambiance as similar as that of the movie and to create the royal feeling among the audience. On the association with Mr. Sourabh Kant, Bhavna Tewari, E-commerce and Marketing Manager, Crocs India, said, “Crocs has always believed in supporting creative ecosystems that encourage artistic works. We are very proud to be associated with India’s prominent designer Sourabh Kant with avant-garde sensibilities. With this collaboration, we intend to get into the commercial space of the Indian movie industry that has a powerful and far-reaching impact on the masses.”

Vinayak Kalani, Founder-Bollywoo.ooo, shared, “Bollywood is glad to have Crocs to be associated for Sourabh Kant’s collection for Baahubali 2 fashion assemblage. The association brings a unique and quirky essence to the entire collection. Bollywoo.ooo has always believed offering something novel each time, and this time with Crocs partnering with Sourabh Kant, we look forward to showcase a fresh collection. The same will be available on Bollywoo.ooo post the fashion show”

