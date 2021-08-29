Dazzling ‘Maven Ms Plus Size India’ pageant held

Amarpal Saka was crowned ‘Maven Miss Plus Size India’, Nupur Chatterjee became the runner-up, Riya Das East India, Marry West India, Pooja Raysam South India, and Pareena Batra Maven North India won the title.

New Delhi: Amarpal Saka has crowned Maven Ms. Plus Size India, while Nupur Chatterjee bagged runner-up positions. The dazzling ‘Maven Ms. Plus Size India’ pageant was held in the national capital amid glitterati from different walks of life. The pageant, a signature event of Maven Production, had the exclusive appearance of Rita Gangwani, who trained Manushi Chillar, Miss World 2017, and is a renowned international pageant coach & mentor. The other celebrity guests at the event included Mrs. India Worldwide 2014 Aman Grewal, Fizah Khan, a celebrity plus-size blogger & MTV actress, Cheena Marwaha, a celebrity make-up artist, and Simrat Kathuria, a renowned dietician cum nutritionist. As many as 65 plus-size models from across the country participated in the pageant.

Complying with all Covid-19 norms as stipulated by the Central and Delhi governments, the event saw a disciplined audience, which enjoyed every moment of the pageant to the hilt.

“Given the continuous support of the audience and other stakeholders, we are confident to take the show even to the international arena and make it globally successful,” said Hardeep Arora, Founder of Maven Production and a renowned pageant organiser. He has also been a winner of the dance reality show ‘Boogie Woogie’.

Arora added, “This event was curated for all those ladies who want to become models but their extra weight comes in the way of their dreams. This show helped break the stereotype of social standards of being perfect and in a certain shape, which is tall and skinny.”

The finale was conducted in three magnificently laid-out rounds. The first round was of ethnic wear, which witnessed the plus-size models sashaying down the ramp in beautiful Indian attires, showcasing the rich culture of India. The second round saw the models wearing Western designer wear. This round also witnessed an introduction by the contestants. Evening gowns round was the final one and the models were in their ravishing best in this. “It went on simply brilliantly,” Arora further said.

Rita Gangwani said: “I am elated at the way the pageant was conducted. It was a professional show. I am happy that Plus Size pageants are coming into their own in India. In the West, the Plus Size clothing and products industry is booming. It is now India’s turn.”

Mrs. India Worldwide 2014 Aman Grewal said, “The contestants conducted themselves with so much of ease. It was an impressive show, indeed!”