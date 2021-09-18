‘Delhi Sheher’ By Renuka Panwar Starring Kay D And Kanishka Sharma Out Now On VYRL Haryanvi

Mumbai: VYRL Haryanvi and the queen of Haryanvi Music, Renuka Panwar have clubbed together for a fulfilled dance song ‘Delhi Sheher’. The video features the very talented Kuldeep Kaushik (Kay D) and Kanishka Sharma who have added spice to this romantic-comedy love story.

Regional music has grown manifold in recent years. Haryanvi music industry is at the forefront of this growth and has seen this success on the back of superstars from the region. This song adds a new flavour to this mushrooming musical industry. The music of this vibrant song is done by Aman Ja Ji while the composition is accredited to Raj Mawar. The beautiful and dialogic lyrics are written by Prince Kanha Kheda.

Set to scenes by ace director Deepesh Goyal who has been recognised as one of the finest music video directors, the video has united Kuldeep Kaushik (Kay D) and YouTube’s dance and expressions queen Kanishka. The story revolves around a wife pleading with her husband for a chunri from Delhi and for some time together. Their cute squabble creates an eye-catching drama on screen.

Speaking about her first release with VYRL Haryanvi, Renuka Panwar said, “Music has the power to turn any occasion into a happy occasion. This is my first song under the label and I really enjoyed making this song with the team. I want to thank VYRL Haryanvi for giving me an opportunity and the warmth they have extended for this song. I really can’t wait for the fans and followers to listen to the song, and hope they love and keep supporting.”

Commenting on this newest hit Kay D said, “Shooting for Delhi Sheher has been very joyful and entertaining. This song was a package of groovy beats and I had really had a good time working with Kanishka Sharma, our very talented director Deepesh Goyal and the entire team of VYRL Haryanvi.”

Communicating her emotions on this new release Kanishka Sharma said, “Getting an opportunity to feature in a Haryanvi song gives me a sense of homecoming. This song is extremely close to my heart as it has a pleasant vibe. It brings out the happy and fun-filled moments between a husband and wife. I enjoyed the whole process of making of song. I hope the audience appreciates this song and shower their love and support on us.”