Designer Pratimaa Pandey showcases ‘Leela’ at Amazon India Fashion Week

Designer Pratimaa Pandey showcased her SS’18 collection – “Leela” at Amazon India Fashion Week SS’18 on October 13th at NSIC Grounds, New Delhi, India. The collection is inspired by her current state in life of longing, desires, achievements, freedom, and anger to which she happily surrenders

This summer, the collection captures the feeling using breezy striped Silks and dobby dots Chanderis and comfortable Khadis in all the soft pastel shades. Each garment encapsulates moods moving into the deep dark nights decorated with Parsi, Ari and Dabka embroidered imagination in contemporary cuts with all its richness.

Explaining the inspiration and the thought behind the collection, Pratimaa says, “If one listens to the trees rustling in the wind at summer evenings silently for a long time, the longing reveals its kernel, its meaning. It is not so much a matter of escaping from one’s suffering, though it may seem to be so. It is a longing for home, for our mother, for new metaphors for life. It leads home-(Hermann Hesse).”

Pratimaa Pandey is a NIFT, alumni, and winner of Grazia Young Awards in 2011 in the category of eco-friendly fashion. Her label Pramaa lays emphasis on natural fabrics and indigenous embroidery techniques thereby encouraging craftsmanship and sustainability.