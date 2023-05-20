Dibyendu Bhattacharya to appear in Sonu Sood’s Fateh and Anubhav Sinha’s next

Dibyendu Bhattacharya is currently basking in the glory of ‘Rocket Boys 2’s success! Well, the versatile actor has proven his mettle in recent years with some iconic performances in films as well as OTT shows such as ‘The Gone Game,’ ‘Criminal Justice,’ ‘Maharani 2,’ ‘Loop Lapeta,’ ‘Jamtara’ ‘Undekhi,’ amongst others.

Dibyendu is all set to enthrall the audiences in two mega-budgeted projects, one being Sonu Sood’s ‘Fateh’ and the other being ‘Anubhav Sinha’s’ untitled film.

On having two major releases in the near future, Dibyendu added, “I am grateful to the Almighty for letting me explore my craft via different roles. It is an absolute delight working with Sonu Sood and Jacqueline in ‘Fateh,’ I can’t divulge much details about the character but it’s an intriguing one.” Talking about Anubhav Sinha’s next, Dibyendu excitedly shared, “It is a long-time dream come true to work with Anubhav Sinha. He is an immensely talented director. The wait will really be worth it! We are working on a striking story and hope the audiences will like it.”

Besides these, Dibyendu is also working on a couple of other mega-budgeted projects including the Akshay Kumar starrer, ‘Capsule Gill’ that also stars Parineeti Chopra.