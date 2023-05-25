Director and Producer Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Thinkink Picturez announces slate of seven new films

Kolkata, 25th May 2023: Raaj Shaandilyaa along with his partner Vimal Lahoti thrives to give the entertainment industry great cinemas and these movies will be across genres of comedy, romance, drama, emotion, talent, and music with various actors and production scale along with explicit writing, making sure to entertain the audience. Thinkink Picturez is a solely content-driven studio where they believe in working and making their script unique and entertaining. They are always burgeoning for great content and thrive to deliver a storyline that is always right off the bat.

The slate of the 7 films is as follows-

Ramlali – Directed by the National Award-winner Omung Kumar. He has given us hits in the past like “Mary Kom” and “Sarabjit”.

Googly – Directed by Sanjay Gadhavi. He is the director of the blockbuster franchise of “Dhoom 1” and “Dhoom 2”.

Arabi Kalyanam – Directed by Shree Narayan Singh. He has directed movies in the past like “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”.

Chemical India – Directed by Jai Basantu Singh. He was nominated for the Filmfare in the category of best debut director for his first movie “Janhit Mein Jaari” which was critically acclaimed and produced by Thinking Picturez.

Kanya Kumar – Directed by Rajeev Dhingra. He has got the Punjab Filmfare award for best debut director for the movie “Love Punjab”.

Ladkiwale Ladkewale – Directed By Rohit Nayyar, who is making his debut as a Director.

Quack Shambhu – Directed by Anindya Bikash Datta who is also a debutant Director.