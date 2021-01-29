Dish TV India’s OTT App WATCHO, ready to engross its viewers with an original web series ‘Sarhad’

‘Watcho’, the new and fast-growing OTT platform from Dish TV India Limited (India’s leading DTH Company), has premiered a new original web series ‘Sarhad’. In keeping with its vision of delivering quality content to its viewers and presenting a unique perspective on issues concerning the youth and the nation, Watcho aired the new web series on 26thJanuary 2021.

Packed with lots of action and thrill, the series tells a tale of treachery, strained relationships, espionage, and has a unique take on militancy. ‘Sarhad’ focuses on the life of a militant who infiltrated India and later surrendered himself to the Indian Armed Forces under mysterious circumstances. Further, into the episodes, the story sheds light on how Mahesh Singh, an Indian secret services officer, interrogates the captured militant to bring out the truth and seek justice for the nation. Set in the valley of Kashmir, the new web series stars Imran Farooq Ganaie, Dharmendra Singh, Adil Pala, Ravindra Arora, Komal Rajput, Joizya Mir, ShabeerHakak, Taufiq, Shahid Malik, Tariq Jameel, and Anjum Mir.

Commenting on the launch of the new series, Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV&Watcho, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “At Watcho, we have started the year on a high note by augmenting our content portfolio with yet another quality web series. Our portfolio of original content on Watcho now extends across genres and is a result of extensive research and consumer insights on their preferences in terms of viewing content. This original web series ‘Sarhad’ has given us an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to scaling up and sustaining the superior quality of the content available on our platform.”

Bringing in a unique assortment of snackable content cutting across all genres, Watcho offers many original shows including web series like JaalSaazi, Titli-Current Maarti Hai, Its my pleasure, 4 Thieves, Love Crisis, Ardhsatya, Mortuary, Chhoriyan, RakhtaChandana, and original influencer shows like Look I Can Cook, BikharehainAlfaaz, etc. to name a few. Available across screens (Android & iOS devices, Dish SMRT devices, D2H Magic devices, and Fire TV Stick) and at www.watcho.com, Watcho presently provides over 35 plus original shows in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu regional languages.