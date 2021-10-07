Dish TV’s WATCHO premieres new thriller series ‘Aghaat’

New Delhi: ‘WATCHO’, the new and fast-growing OTT platform from Dish TV India Limited, India’s leading DTH Company, is all set to premiere its new web series ‘Aghaat’. The new thriller series is exclusively available for Watcho subscribers. Aghaat is the latest addition to Watcho’s web series repertoire in order to provide a variety of entertainment to its over 30 million users across the country. It will be available in two languages – Bangla and Hindi (dubbed).

Directed by Zayed Rizwan, the new series follows the story of Karimi, who is believed to be running secret cells in Sydney, along with the Anti-Terrorism Squad following Intel and making interrogations. The five-episode series is a thrilling story full of twists and turns and is set to keep viewers at the edge of their seats. Produced by Arijit Shawon and Miah Tareque, the new web series stars Dipali Akther Tania, Raanveer, Irfan Sajjad, Bipasha Kabir, and Nadim Accari. Shot in Sydney, Australia, the series features prominent locations such as the Sydney Opera House, Darling Harbour, Garrie Beach, North Sydney, Lakemba, Central Business District, among other locations.

Commenting on the launch of the new series, Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV & Watcho, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “The mounting consumer base on OTT platforms encourages us to bring unique, creative and engaging snack-able content to meet the evolving demands of our customers. We are positive that our new thriller series ‘Aghaat’ will not only enthrall our viewers but also appeal to a wider audience. We will continue to bring a diverse range of shows from all genres and themes on Watcho.”

Bringing in a unique assortment of snackable content cutting across all genres, Watcho offers many original shows including web series like Cheaters – The Vacation, Sarhad, Mystery Dad, JaalSaazi, Titli-Current Maarti Hai, It’s My Pleasure, 4 Thieves, Love Crisis, Ardhsatya, Mortuary, Chhoriyan, Rakhta Chandana. There are also original influencer shows like Look I Can Cook, Bikhare hain Alfaaz, etc. to name a few. Available across screens (Android & iOS devices, Dish SMRT devices, D2H Magic devices, and Fire TV Stick) and at www.watcho.com, Watcho presently provides over 35 plus original shows, 150 plus exclusive plays and 100 plus live channels in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu regional languages.