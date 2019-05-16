Divyanka Tripathi To Do A Cameo In Sandiip Sikcand’s Latest Offering

Producer Sandiip Sikcand has received appreciation for its unconventional storyline and extremely well written characters for every show he creates. He is coming up yet again with a new show ‘Kahan Hum Kahan Tum’ on StarPlus. The show will star Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover as the leads.

Divyanka Tripathi is going to do a cameo in the first episode of the show. Little do people know, Divyanka Tripathi is Sandiip Sikcand’s lucky charm. Sources revealed, “Divyanka Tripathi is known to be Sandiip Sikcand’s lucky charm. She has always been very special to him and has been a big support for him throughout. Every time he creates a new show, he makes sure that Divyanka graces the show with her presence in one way or another. She brings in good luck and a certain sense of positivity for him.”

Kahan Hum Kahan Tum is an unconventional love story where the leads Sonakshi and Rohit struggle to find time for love amidst their busy and hectic schedules. This show will surely keep the viewers engaged and hooked on. We can’t wait to see what unfolds!