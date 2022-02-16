Dua Lipa chooses Gaana as exclusive partner to release her first podcast

Mumbai, February 16, 2022: International pop star Dua Lipa’s first-ever podcast ‘Dua Lipa: At Your Service’ will be launched in India exclusively on Gaana, as part of a strategic partnership with Warner Music India. India’s preferred destination for International Artists as well as more than 180 Mn users, Gaana will be the exclusive partner for Dua Lipa’s new podcast in India.

You know Dua Lipa as a singer, writer, movie junkie, bookworm, and an inquiring mind. Now she’s adding podcaster to her resumé. Dua Lipa: At Your Service is an interview series brimming with inspiring stories and tools, tips, and recommendations learned and shared by some of the world’s most exciting minds – people revolutionizing not just their own industries, but also culture. From fashion to music, literature to activism, At Your Service’s guests will go deep on successes, failures, and obstacles, and what we can learn from them, too. The first episode releasing on 11th Feb will see Dua Lipa speak to Olivier Rousteing, Creative Director of the French Fashion House- Balmain. The multi-episode series will feature some of the most influential personalities like Sir Elton John, K-pop star CL among others.

Excited for the launch of the podcast, Dua Lipa shared, "I've always been so happy for the love and affection of my fans in India. I'm delighted to partner with Gaana who has created the perfect platform for me to reach out to my fans. I am thrilled to share this podcast with them and I am certain that they will relish every ounce of the experience just as much as me, and hopefully have something to take from the lives of the icons who will be my guests on the show." Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Lodha, CEO, Gaana said, "Gaana has always been committed towards providing varied & great audio content to its listeners. In fact we are one of the most preferred destinations for podcasts & music in the country. Dua Lipa is one of the best international artists & this is her 1st podcast ever. It will be a whole lot of fun to be part of her journey & inspirational to look into the lives of some of the most popular & inspirational minds in the world!"

Dua Lipa has also launched a free weekly newsletter called Service 95. The newsletter will carry up-to-the-minute scoops on everything and anything; from an underground gallery in Sao Paulo to hidden diners in Louisiana and the best manicurist on Lagos Island and even articles highlighting activists and social causes, there will be something for everyone. Dua will also be reporting from wherever she is in the world and sharing her experiences.

With this partnership, Gaana and Warner Music India further strengthen the long term vision of bringing top international artists like Dua Lipa within earshot of Indian audiences. You can listen to the podcast here.