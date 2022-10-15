Edii-trained Hastakala Setu Artisans Team Up With Top Designers to Connect Heritage to Contemporary Lifestyle

Ahmedabad, October 15, 2022: Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad organized a unique fashion show on its premises on 14th October 2022. Weaves and fabric of artisans trained by EDII under the Hastkala Setu Project were designed by top Indian fashion designers to create unique outfits, which were donned by models at the Fashion Show. Traditional Indian crafts and heritage textiles were greatly encouraged. The Hastakala Setu Yojana, being implemented by EDII, is supported by the Department of Cottage and Rural Industries, the Government of Gujarat

A one-of-a-kind exhibition – Craft Bazaar-was also organized in tandem with the fashion show displaying 22 different crafts of Gujarat.

Shri Jagdishbhai Vishwakarma (Panchal), Hon’ble Minister of Cottage Industries, Gujarat inaugurated the Fashion Show and the Crafts Bazaar as the Chief Guest. Shri Pravin Solanki (IAS), Secretary & Commissioner of Cottage & Rural Industries, Gujarat, was the Guest of Honour at the event.

The spectacular show displayed heritage handlooms like Kala Cotton, Mashroo, Ajrakh, Tangalia, Sujani, Ashavali, and Double Ikat Patola woven by artisans from all over Gujarat and creatively styled by prominent designers Anuj Sharma, Gaurav Jai Gupta, Padmaja Krishnan, Yogesh Chaudhary, Anisha Khiyani, Ujjwal Dubey, Karishma Shahani Khan, Gaurav Khanijo and Nishigandha Khaladkar.

Speaking about the Hastkala Setu Yojana at the event, Shri Jagdishbhai Vishwakarma said, “This project is focused on bringing artisans to the forefront, connecting them with contemporary markets by imparting relevant training and exposure. The efforts have stimulated the development and preservation of local crafts in a sustainable and commercially viable way. The outcomes have encouraged the artisans and weavers to explore the potential.”

Stressing the importance of collaboration with designers, Dr Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII, said, “Engaging entrepreneurship trainers and designers with craftspeople is not only helpful for the regeneration of traditional crafts, Product development, imparting business skills and expanding avenues broaden business horizons for the country’s traditional crafts. We have witnessed how weavers and artisans have come back with amazing creativity with just a little handholding and training. Platforms like these give them an opportunity to showcase their products. These efforts will also boost the demand for traditional craft products.”

The Hastakala Setu Yojana which commenced in 2020, is the first innovative project of Gujarat Government to transform the rural entrepreneurship ecosystem by reaching out to youths and artisans in the state to get outcome-based results. Under the project, each district will have Gujarat Cottage Industries Development Centre (GCIDC) to fulfil various need-based support. The project covers 33 districts across Gujarat and has trained about 10,000 artisans through 354 training/capacity-building programmes.

As a knowledge partner to the Commissionerate of Cottage Industries, Government of Gujarat, EDII works on conceptualizing, developing, implementing and evaluating an integrated model to strengthen the cottage & rural entrepreneurship ecosystem in the state.