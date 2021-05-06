Elli AvrRam wins ‘Best Actress’ at the Stockholm City Film Festival for her Swedish Indie short film!

Elli AvrRam recently made a splash with her blockbuster song ‘Har Funn Maula’ with Aamir Khan. The gorgeous actress now has another reason to celebrate, as she won the ‘Best Actress’ award at the Stockholm City Film Festival, for her Swedish short film ‘With You’.

Elli AvrRam returns to her Swedish roots with the 23-minute short film, based on the socially relevant subject of mental health awareness, sexual abuse, and childhood trauma.

The experience of shooting the film was as enriching as it was emotionally exhausting, but it was worth all the effort as ‘With You’ has been receiving rave reviews at international festivals and was nominated at the Cannes World Film Festival for ‘Best Indie Short Film’!

If that wasn’t all, apart from Elli winning ‘Best Actress’ at the Stockholm City Film Festival, her co-star Nurbo Bozan won ‘Best Actor’ at the Berlin Film Festival.

Says Elli AvrRam, “I’m just so thrilled and grateful for this recognition! We all went in with our heart for this project, and to see it getting this response at such prestigious film festivals is truly heart-warming! I feel so happy for all of us, grateful to

my director Peppe Segura, and especially for the fact that a story like this is being noticed and appreciated!” Adding that, “I flew down from Mumbai to Stockholm to shoot the film because I wanted to be part of such films that raise awareness about important issues. Everyone who worked on the film felt it’s important to bring in light in the darkness, because that’s what we all need, to be able to find the strength and to change things. It was emotionally tough to step into my character ‘Lilly’ but I believe that’s what I also love, to get challenged, because it leads to growth as an actor.”