Empowering and Captivating: The Must-Binge Women’s Day OTT Series That Celebrate Women’s Resilience and Strength

With Women’s Day around the corner, what better way to celebrate the strength and versatility of women than by immersing yourself in some of the most captivating and empowering OTT series. From gripping dramas to women-centric audio series, these narratives will leave you enthralled with their extraordinary stories of love, heartbreak, and victory. Prepare to be inspired, entertained, and empowered by these exceptional series that put women at the forefront, challenging norms and breaking barriers with every episode.

Celebrate Women’s day with these empowering OTT series:

Agar Tum Saath Ho – Pocket FM

As we approach Women’s Day, it’s an opportune time to honor and appreciate the narratives of courage and fortitude, much like that of Naina’s. Raised in a modest household, Naina was struck by heartbreak when her first love, Ashwin, parted ways. However, instead of succumbing to her grief, she found herself grappling with a storm of emotions that she had to overcome. In this moment of turmoil, Dhruv, Ashwin’s brother, entered her life, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the chaos. Will Dhruv become the anchor that Naina needs to weather the tempest, or will he contribute to the turbulence of her existence? By tuning in to this riveting story on PocketFM, we are invited to witness how Naina battles through the trials and tribulations of life, emerging as a woman of substance. Let’s take this opportunity to commemorate the power of women and the resilience that fuels them, by immersing ourselves in narratives that inspire and empower us.

Aranyak – Netflix

Featuring Raveena Tandon and Parambrata Chatterjee, Aryanyak follows a female police officer who is assigned to investigate a series of murders in the forests of West Bengal. As Kasturi Dogra (played by Tandon) delves deeper into the case, she uncovers a web of secrets and lies that threaten to upend the entire region. With its stunning visuals, intricate plot, and talented cast, Aranyak is a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers and mysteries. Aranyak is a tribute to the beauty and power of nature, as well as a commentary on the intersection of gender and power in modern India. So, this Women’s Day, watch Aranyak as a reminder of the incredible strength and tenacity of women.

Hush Hush – Prime Video

Hush Hush is the perfect series to watch this Women’s Day, as it delves into the complex lives of women whose carefully crafted facade begins to crumble when their past secrets are exposed. The show explores the tumultuous journey of women as they navigate through the web of lies, deceit, and the patriarchal society that seeks to hold them back. From the production and costume designers to the associate and co-producers, art and costume teams, production crew, and even the security function, women are at the forefront of this powerful series. Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka make their digital debut with the series, while Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna deliver unforgettable performances in their lead roles. This is a testament to the incredible talent and strength of women in the entertainment industry.

Devil Ki Shaadi – Pocket FM

Are you seeking a way to celebrate Women’s Day that is both entertaining and empowering? Look no further than Devil Ki Shaadi, the acclaimed audio series exclusively available on Pocket FM. Through its captivating narrative, the series follows Ishqi, a young woman who stands up against the patriarchal norms that constrain her into an unwanted marriage. Despite her fears of Rajveer’s reputation, Ishqi refuses to be a victim and instead fights for her agency and rights. As the story unfolds, we witness her navigating the obstacles that arise from this unexpected turn of events. Will she yield to the pressure or hold firm and blaze her own trail? Ishqi’s determination to break free from societal expectations and chart her path is truly inspiring, with each episode bringing us closer to her journey of empowerment. With compelling storytelling, memorable characters, and a resounding message of female empowerment, Devil Ki Shaadi is the ideal way to celebrate the phenomenal women in our lives this Women’s Day. So tune in and prepare yourself for an unforgettable experience!

Aarya – Disney+Hotstar

Starring the talented Sushmita Sen, Aarya tells the story of a strong-willed woman who must take over her husband’s criminal empire after he is assassinated. As Aarya navigates the dangerous underworld of drugs and violence, she also confronts the challenges of being a mother and protecting her family. With its high-stakes plot and complex characters, Aarya is a masterclass in suspenseful storytelling. But what truly sets the series apart is its portrayal of a woman who refuses to be defined by the expectations of society. Watch Aarya Season 1 and 2 on Disney+Hotstar to witness the strength of women who refuse to back down in the face of adversity.

Maharani – SonyLiv

Maharani show follows the journey of a simple housewife who unexpectedly becomes the chief minister of Bihar. As she navigates the cutthroat world of politics, Rani Bharti (played by Huma Qureshi) must confront the challenges of corruption, sexism, and violence. With its powerful performances and compelling plot, Maharani is a thrilling and thought-provoking series that challenges stereotypes and celebrates the strength of women. Add Maharani Season 1 and 2 to your watchlist and witness the incredible journey of a woman who refuses to be held back by society’s expectations.

Churails – Zee5

Set against the backdrop of Karachi’s glamorous elite, Churails is a powerful and unapologetic commentary on the challenges faced by women in a patriarchal society. It tells the story of four women who come together to start a secret detective agency, exposing the hidden lives of cheating husbands and corrupt businessmen. With its all-female cast and crew, it is a celebration of female empowerment and solidarity. The show features a talented ensemble cast that includes Sarwat Gilani, Yasra Rizvi, Mehar Bano, and Nimra Bucha. Churails is a groundbreaking series that challenges stereotypes and boldly portrays the strength and resilience of women. So, this Women’s Day, don’t miss the bold and provocative series Churails, streaming on Zee5.