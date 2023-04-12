Entertainment galore at LSG vs RCB IPL match as the ACP Vikram a.k.a Suniel Shetty takes centre stage

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway and it has set the pulses racing with enthralling performances and nail-biting finishes already! The match between Lucknow SuperGiants and Royal Challengers Bangalore kept fans on the edge of their seats due to the see-saw of a game! Adding to the excitement, action hero Suniel Shetty and soulful music composers Salim Sulaiman made a special appearance on Star Sports, discussing their experiences on multiple facets, new projects, and a heavy focus on Disco Dancer -The Musical, an adaptation of the iconic movie Disco Dancer in the form of a stage play which is happening in Mumbai from 14th April- 23rd April.

Suniel Shetty and Salim Sulaiman discussed the redefinition of contemporary Indian music and its roots in the golden musical era. Suniel Shetty was in his elemental best, channeling the persona of ACP Vikram from his latest action-packed series, ‘Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega’ on Amazon miniTV. Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan added to the excitement with their rendition of ‘Rokhna Hai Toh Thokna Padega’, making it an epic moment for the cricket fans and entertainment enthusiasts.

Set in Mumbai, the 8-episode action-thriller series ‘Hunter – Tootega Nahi, Todega is directed by Prince Dhiman & Alok Batra. It also stars Esha Deol, Barkha Singh, Rahul Singh, Rahul Dev, Karanvir Sharma, Smita Jayakar & Jackie Shroff. The show is available to stream on Amazon miniTV.

