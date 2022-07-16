Event Laqshya Capital announces premier event of On Tour with Nucleya…

Mumbai, July 2022: Laqshya Event Capital announces On Tour, a concert format which will traverse the landscape of the country starting with DJ Nucleya in Mumbai.

On Tour will showcase leading artists across genres in different cities across India, creating engaging formats to enthral audiences on the home grounds, elevating the live music listening experience, and offering brands an opportunity to connect, build, and resonate with a cult community of music lovers the nation-over. Excited to launch On Tour with India’s leading EDM DJ, Nucleya Live on August 27th, 2022 at Nesco Center, city’s leading destination for live experiences. Laqshya Event Capital hopes to give the audience a sensorial experience of Indian Electronica through a fusion of unheard Indian sounds with genre-defying rhythms.

With an International Emmy Award nomination to his credit, Nucleya has appeared on the popular show “The Remix” and was featured in the “Ride To The Roots” documentary series by Red Bull. He has performed live at the inaugural edition of the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in India and is the only Indian artist to have been invited to play the festival’s editions in Mexico and Las Vegas. DJ SA, country’s premier Hip Hop/Trap DJ will be opening the evening for On Tour.

Nucleya said, ” I am excited to perform live in front of an audience. No feeling is greater or more invigorating for an artist than being on stage and feeling the electrifying energy of their fans around them. I am so excited about this performance. It’s about time that the audience assembles together and celebrates the sounds, rhythms, and styles of real music.” Shyam Chabbaria, CEO, Laqshya Event Capital, said, “We’re ecstatic to kick-start on Live IP with the brilliant and multi-talented artist Nucleya. Laqshya Event Capital has always been associated with high-quality music entertainment. The last few years of the pandemic have robbed fans of the euphoria of listening to their favourite artists live in concert. To make up for lost time and spice things up, we have launched On Tour, to bring the very best of Indian DJs coupled with interesting formats and the razzmatazz of SFX and live arts to give an unforgettable experience to the audience. The first one will take place at Nesco centre which is an apt destination for live experiences. On Tour will travel across the country, bringing different DJs, artists, famed for their unique genres and styles of play, to the forefront and giving the fans a night to remember.” Krishna Patel, CMD Nesco Ltd said, “With an expected footfall of 3,000 visitors, we are gearing up the venue to give the fans a fantastic experience. We aim to create Nesco as a live experience destination and the journey with Event Capital begins with On Tour. All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to at the venue, ensuring the safety of our artists and audience.”

The first edition of On Tour kicks off in Mumbai at the Nesco Centre, Goregaon on August 27, 2022