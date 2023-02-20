Everest Entertainment Unveils the Motion Poster of their Upcoming Big Budget Marathi Movie “Maharashtra Shahir”

Mumbai, Maharashtra – The makers of the highly anticipated Marathi movie “Maharashtra Shahir” unveiled its motion poster at an event held in Mumbai yesterday. The movie is a biopic about the famous folk artist Shahir Sable and promises to be a visual treat for Marathi cinema lovers.

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, EK Nath Shinde, Lok Sabha MP of Kalyan, Dr. Shrikant Shinde, the Director Kedar Shinde, and the lead actor Ankush Chaudhari, along with the producers Sanjay Chhabria and Bela Shinde.

The biopic is set to chronicle the life and times of the legendary Shahir Sable, an iconic figure in the Marathi music industry. The film promises to provide a fascinating insight into his immense talent and contribution to Marathi folk music.

One of the highlights of the movie is its exceptional music which is composed by the famous music personality duo, Atul and Ajay. Known for their exceptional talent and passion for music, the duo has created a masterpiece with their soulful and uplifting compositions. Their music has added a new dimension to the movie, enhancing its emotional impact and connecting with audiences on a deeper level.

Speaking about the movie producer of the movie, Sanjay Chhabria, Founder and CEO of Everest Entertainment said, “We are excited to bring the story of Shahir Sable to the big screen. We hope that this movie will be a fitting tribute to his immense talent and contribution to Marathi folk music.”

The motion poster of “Maharashtra Shahir” has already generated a lot of buzz on social media, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the movie. The film is set to hit the big screen on April 28th 2023, and audiences can look forward to an unforgettable cinematic experience that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra.