‘Famous Sikhs’, talk show launches its first episode

The premiere episode of ‘Famous Sikhs’, talk show this past Saturday, August 29, 2020 was big on ‘Army – The Way of Life’. Starring in its inaugural chapter – Lieutenant General Balbir Singh Sandhu, a statuette of bravery, vigilance and sacrifice. The Famous Sikhs, Talk Show is a dedicated platform that talks about Sikhs and their achievements. The interview surprised everyone by going viral with 6000+ views in less than 24 hours.

The host of the show, Manpreet Kaur made a beautiful introduction of Lieutenant General Balbir Singh Sandhu – a Soldier, a Sportsman and a leader. It’s very rare in the army that a person can pursue sports at an international level and at the same time reach the pinnacle of his professional life. Lt. Gen Balbir is a true gem and a firm believer in – “Awaken the soldier in you! Play life as a sport. The goal is a Goal and a Foul is a Foul”. He guided the viewers on rising from failures and to becoming a bright shining star.

The show has a clear vision to celebrate the achievements of Sikh achievers and simultaneously talk about the challenges faced by them. The focus of ‘Famous Sikhs’ talk show is on inculcating a sedulous spirit among masses and to share techniques and strategies for achieving results. Brand experts said that show is looking for presenter sponsors and will be tying up soon.

The format of the talk show was educational, informative and disclosed a behind the curtain insight into the actual struggles involved and the mindset required to be an achiever. The show concept promotes the thought that ‘Every failure is a lesson and if you are not willing to fail, you are not ready to succeed.’ Sources have revealed that the upcoming celebrity achievers and philanthropists on the show will be taking the platform to new distinguished heights.

A unique concept was promoted in the interview series – a warm message from dear colleague or friend as a surprise for the interviewee, to catch their candid expression. The questions were selective and prompted a deeper cognizance and respect for the personality invited. With learning and The premiere episode of ‘Famous Sikhs’, talk show this past Saturday, August 29, 2020 was big on ‘Army – The Way of Life’. Starring in its inaugural chapter – Lieutenant General Balbir Singh Sandhu, a statuette of bravery, vigilance and sacrifice. The Famous Sikhs, Talk Show is a dedicated platform that talks about Sikhs and their achievements. The interview surprised everyone by going viral with 6000+ views in less than 24 hours.

The host of the show, Manpreet Kaur made a beautiful introduction of Lieutenant General Balbir Singh Sandhu – a Soldier, a Sportsman and a leader. It’s very rare in the army that a person can pursue sports at an international level and at the same time reach the pinnacle of his professional life. Lt. Gen Balbir is a true gem and a firm believer in – “Awaken the soldier in you! Play life as a sport. The goal is a Goal and a Foul is a Foul”. He guided the viewers on rising from failures and to becoming a bright shining star.

The show has a clear vision to celebrate the achievements of Sikh achievers and simultaneously talk about the challenges faced by them. The focus of ‘Famous Sikhs’ talk show is on inculcating a sedulous spirit among masses and to share techniques and strategies for achieving results. Brand experts said that show is looking for presenter sponsors and will be tying up soon.

The format of the talk show was educational, informative and disclosed a behind the curtain insight into the actual struggles involved and the mindset required to be an achiever. The show concept promotes the thought that ‘Every failure is a lesson and if you are not willing to fail, you are not ready to succeed.’ Sources have revealed that the upcoming celebrity achievers and philanthropists on the show will be taking the platform to new distinguished heights.

A unique concept was promoted in the interview series – a warm message from dear colleague or friend as a surprise for the interviewee, to catch their candid expression. The questions were selective and prompted a deeper cognizance and respect for the personality invited. With learning and