Fans make it a memorable birthday for Charan

The week leading to Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s birthday celebrations has been eventful with several activities taking place as part of the hungama. Fans from across the world got together to celebrate their favourite matinee idol’s big day with great pomp and show.

From 9 major events at 9 locations across India being planned to Charan being featured on the NASDAQ building billboard in Times Square, the build up to the birthday was all a show of fan love.

Over 5000 units of blood were donated in this period across camps and a lot of food, water and clothes too were distributed, and all this by fans!

The fun started off with a medical camp and a drive to distribute books and clothes over the weekend, the days ahead see several medical camps and blood camps being conducted at several locations across the Telugu-speaking states.

March 20 was when the drive began with a medical camp, annadanam and books donation in Vizag.

On March 21, Apollo organsied medical camps across locations in East Godavari, Nellore and Medak. Blood donation camps were held on the same day at around 12 locations including Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Sulurupeta, Rajahmundry, Suryapeta, Vizag and Naidupeta.

On Monday, March 22, Apollo conducted a camp at Chakrayapalem while a blood donation drive was held in Miryalaguda.

Plans for March 23: blood donation camps in Nellore and Gangapatnam; Apollo medical camps at Nandigama, Kanipakkam, Uppalaguptam and Rangareddy; several other activities were done at Nandyala, Kanipakkam, Pulivendula and Sathennapalli.

Apollo camps continued across Srikakulam, Guntur and Vippatam on March 24. On the same day plantation, food, books, daily essential distribution was also done in Nandyala, Tirupati, Kanipakkam, Gadwal and Gudivada. Blood camps took place in Nellore, Gudivada and Kovvur.

On March 25, medical camps were scheduled across 7 locations. Blood donation camps took place in Gudivada and Tenali.

On March 26, Razole, Chirala, Kurnool and few other locations had blood camps. Sport kits and food donation, cultural activities were planned at Siddipet, Pulivendula, Proddutur, Nandyala and Gudivada.

Cake cutting, Charan cheering, music playing and a lot more hungama was visible across several locations on the same day. While Bengaluru, Mumbai and Jaypore were locations out of the Telugu states, in AP and Telangana, Warangal, Anantapur, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Kadapa were the cities in celebration.

The week-long activities came to an end today, March 27, with 24 locations planning blood donation camps (Chitoor, Kadapa, Repalle, Anantapur, Vijayawada, Hindupuram, Ongole, Adoni and other locations). All this just shows just how much they love their hero and how eager are there for Charan’s next releases Acharya and RRR!